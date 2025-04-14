IMG Academy tabs former Ohio State assistant Greg Studrawa as next head football coach
It looks like IMG Academy has found their next leader of the national football program.
According to a report by USA Today's Jon Santucci, the Ascenders have named former Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa as the national team's next head footaball coach. Studrawa most recently the European League of Football's Cologne Centurions' offensive coordinator.
According to Santucci's report, Studrawa stood out amongst wide array of interest coming from all around the country, which including Power 4 level coaches to former top 5 NFL Draft picks.
"It speaks to the reputation of our program and the opportunity here at IMG Academy," IMG's Vice President of Athletics Brian Nash said per Santucci's report. "After a thorough process, we ultimately felt that coach Studrawa was the perfect fit for this role. His experience, vision, and commitment to developing student-athletes align perfectly with our purpose.”
Studrawa, who won a national championship as a line coach for LSU in 2007, replaces Miller, who had been with the Ascenders since 2014, with IMG Academy having only lost seven games during that stretch. Since 2022, Miller had been the head coach and compiled an overall record of 25-3 over three seasons.
"The national football team head coach position at IMG Academy is the premier high school football coaching job in the nation, and we expect significant interest from top candidates as we work to have a new head coach in place by this spring," IMG Academy said in a statement when Miller stepped down.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi