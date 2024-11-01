Impact Christian Academy Lions Boys Basketball 2024-25 Season Preview: Key Players, Expectations, Key Games
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season in the Sunshine State officially tips off in a few weeks. High School on SI will be doing team previews leading up to the opening week of the regular season.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024-2025 Impact Christian Academy Lions.
2023-2024 Season Recap
Record: 18-11
District 2A-3 Champions, Defeating University Christian 58-53
Class 2A Region 1 Champions, Defeating University Christian 64-62
Class 2A State Semifinalist (Losing to Sagemont, 59-45)
Key Returners
6-5 senior guard Sterling Moody is a freak of an athlete who can do it all. Moody was scoring at the front of the rim at a high level, as well as shooting efficiently from beyond the arc. His defensive ability to guard multiple positions on the floor also brought attention as he forced his opposition to take tough shots.
6-2 junior guard Jeremiah Jones is a true facilitator on the floor where he gets his teammates involved as well as he can score off the bounce and catch. On the defensive end, he uses his quickness to get into the passing lanes where he turns defense into offense in a hurry. Look for him to be more active as a scorer this upcoming season, where he averaged just four points per game as a sophomore last season.
5-10 junior guard Ronald Clark can get it done on both ends of the floor as he is lightning quick where he can guard all 94 feet as well as harassing the opposition when guarding on the ball. Offensively, he does a good job when finding space to get off a good shot as well as bringing a tight handle to his game.
What Are Some Expectations?
“Our goal is to contend for a state championship, I feel like this group can get the job done after coming up short in the Final Four last season.” Head Coach Ben Jones said.
“We have some unfinished business to take care of, where we missed too many opportunities there last year,” Jones added.
What Are Some Key Matchups to Watch?
Monday, November 18 vs Andrew Jackson
Tuesday, December 17 vs Ponte Vedra
Wednesday, January 15 vs North Florida Educational Institute
Tuesday, January 21 vs Providence School
Friday, January 31 at University Christian