Grandview Prep Gains a 6-6 Sophomore Guard Transfer
The high school basketball transfer portal continues to spiral across the state of Florida, with the latest being 6-foot-6 rising sophomore shooting guard Ethan Mott leaving Pine Crest for Grandview Prep, He announced on his Instagram account.
Mott was the second leading scorer as just a freshman at Pine Crest, where he averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in 27 games played for the Panthers where they finished the 2024-2025 season with a 19-8 record and reached the regional quarterfinals.
During his freshman season, Mott was one of the top scorers in Broward County and was nominated for the All-Broward First Team by the Sun Sentinel and is quickly emerging as one of the top prospects in the Class of 2028 across the Sunshine State.
During the Grassroots season, Mott played for Southeast Elite which is sponsored by Adidas where he is coming off an electrifying performance playing against guys one year older than him, averaging 13.6 points and shooting 64% from the field at the Adidas 3SSB Championships in Rock Hill earlier this month.
Grandview Prep is coming off a 15-9 finish to the 2024-2025 season, where they reached the Class 1A, Region 4 Quarterfinals before having their season come to an end in the hands of Dade Christian back on February 12.
The Pride will retain two of their top three leading scorers in senior guard Jamir Davis, who averaged 10.3 points per game and senior wing Zack Burrow who averaged 10.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season.
