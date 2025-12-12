Jacksonville Raines vs. Miami Northwestern Live Score Updates on this Class 3A State Title Rematch
As far as rematches go, Friday’s Class 3A state title game between Jacksonville Raines and Miami Northwestern may be the most intriguing for high school football fans.
Live Updates
Game Preview
Raines, Northwestern bring 13-0 records, big-time history to title game
Both schools enter the game undefeated with 13-0 records and bring powerful offenses and defenses to the field. Defending state champ Northwestern has won seven overall titles, while Raines will be seeking its fourth championship. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 12, at FIU’s Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
Last year, Northwestern rolled to a 41-0 victory against Raines. But the Bulls know not to take any game for granted.
“The key to winning tonight will be us being more disciplined, executing the plays that are called, and playing as one,” said Northwestern edge rusher Demarcus King, Jr. “Also, believing in the man above, all glory to God.”
Vikings have scored 48 or more points 10 times this season
The Bulls face a Raines team that has been a wrecking ball all season. The North Florida power opened the season with a 77-0 victory against Jacksonville Sandalwood – one of 10 games that the Vikings have scored 48 or more points.
Raines’ defense has been equally as impressive, holding 10 opponents to eight points or less. The Vikings defeated Sarasota Booker, 28-8, in the state semifinals.
Quarterback TJ Cole has more than 3,000 total yards for Raines
Leading Raines on offense are senior quarterback Timothy “TJ” Cole II, who has passed for 2,609 yards and a whopping 39 touchdowns with just three interceptions, and rushed for 407 and three scores; senior wide receiver/Middle Tennessee signee Ziyon Butler, 45 catches, 1,020 yards, 17 TDs; and senior running back Tadarius Washington, 842 yards rushing, 13 TDs.
Defensively, senior linebacker Travis Williams, has made 64 tackles, including 27 solo and 11 for loss; junior defensive end Troy Butler, 64 tackles, including 34 solo and 23 for loss, and nine sacks. Troy Butler has an offer from Liberty.
Cole, who has multiple offers, has compiled an impressive 26-1 as Raines quarterback. Washington also has multiple offers.
Northwestern is on 23-game win streak dating to 2024 season
Raines faces a Northwestern team that has won 23 consecutive games dating to last season. The Bulls have been on a rampage in the playoffs, outscoring opponents, 228-56. Northwestern defeated Bishop Moore, 52-21, in the state semifinals.
Leading Northwestern, offensively, are sophomore quarterback Neiman Lawrence, who has passed for 1,971 yards and 32 TDs with only one interception; senior wide receiver/quarterback and Syracuse signee Calvin Russell, Jr., 32 catches, 517 yards, seven TDs, and 368 yards passing, four scores; and senior running back Irwin Jame, 366 yards rushing and three TDs.
Tennessee State commit Demarcus King leads tough Bulls defense
Defensively for the Bulls, senior defensive end and Tennessee State commit Demarcus King has 66 tackles, including 57 solo and 33 for loss, and 13 sacks; and senior defensive back Keondre Ponton, 26 tackles, including 17 solo, and two interceptions.
Ponton has multiple offers, including Texas State and Fresno State.
