Southlake Carroll’s Record-Setting Duo Signs With Power 4 Programs After Historic Run
For the last two seasons, wide receiver Brock Boyd and quarterback Angelo Renda have been the dynamic duo for perennial powerhouse Southlake Carroll (Carroll, TX) while leading the Dragons to an impressive 28-1 record, a state runner-up, finish in 2024 and nation's No. 5 ranking this fall.
A Historic Partnership That Defined Southlake Carroll Football
Renda and Boyd have connected 190 times for 3,127 yards and 37 touchdowns over the last two seasons while leading one of the most explosive offenses in the state of Texas and the nation. Like most top players, each put pen to paper on Wednesday morning by officially singing their National Letters of Intent to play at Power 4 schools.
Boyd Chooses Defending National Champion Ohio State
For Boyd, who has the most catches and receiving yards in Southlake Carroll high school history, while morphing into the best receiver in Texas and one of the best in the nation, National Signing Day was a dream come true and validation of all the hard work he put in over the years. Despite offers from schools across the country, the talented three-star wideout is taking his talents up North to play for the defending national champions and number one ranked team in the country “The Ohio State Buckeyes.”
“When I took a visit up there in April, there culture really fit me as it reminded me of a lot of Southlake,” Boyd said. “Ohio State is so successful for the right reasons, and they work extremely hard and take everything so seriously. Everything is important up there and it just really reminded me of Southlake.”
Currently Boyd is in the middle of another monster season as he has 80 receptions for 1,271 yards and 17 touchdowns, while having Southlake three wins away from a perfect season and their first state championship since 2011.
Renda Heads to Pitt After Transforming Into One of Texas’ Top QBs
Renda the signal caller of the dynamic duo will be taking his talents up North as well as he will be heading to Pennsylvania and the ACC to play for the Panthers of Pittsburgh. Despite being overlooked by some schools, Renda has been the stabilizer for the Dragons this season having completed 76 percent of his passes for 3,749 yards and 39 touchdowns through 13 games.
Behind the development of Patrick Mahomes quarterback coach Jeff Christensen, Renda has changed from a kid who was an athlete playing quarterback into one of the most solid and consistent quarterbacks in the nation. As a result, Renda is averaging three touchdown passes a game this season while being touted as the best all-around quarterback in DFW this season.
“Pitt is going to be getting a guy comes in and comes to work every day,” Renda said after officially signing his letter of intent. “I want to win; I want to be the greatest but I’m also going there to be a great teammate and great leader and whatever I can to help Pitt win.”
A Final Mission: Delivering Southlake Carroll’s First 6A State Title
With signing day behind them, both Boyd and Reyna are looking put an exclamation point to their high school career before moving up North. If they are able to bring Southlake Carroll its ninth state title and first since 2011 they will be remembered for being the guys who delivered SLC’s first state in 6A the state largest classification and helping the Dragons become the first school in Texas history to win a state championship in the state 5 largest classifications.