Vote: Who is the South Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Dec. 8, 2025
South Florida high school football teams will be well-represented in this week’s state championships, thanks to an array of outstanding individual performances.
With five area schools advancing to state title games this week, we looked at schools throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played Dec. 5, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for South Florida High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Nov. 28: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas QB Mason Mallory.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 14. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
A’mir Sears, ATH, West Broward
Super sophomore caught a 94-yard TD pass, made six tackles, including five solo, and intercepted a pass to help power the Bobcats past Gainesville Buchholz, 24-17, in a Class 6A state semifinal.
Tyler Tindal, LB, West Broward
The sophomore made a whopping 12 tackles, including 10 solo, to lead the Bobcats past Gainesville Buchholz.
Mason Mallory, QB, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Star senior passed for more than 200 yards and two TDs and rushed for another score to march the six-time defending state champ Raiders past Fort Myers Riverdale, 45-13, in a Class 5A state semifinal.
Julius Jones, WR, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
Talented junior caught two TD passes to lead the Raiders past Fort Myers Riverdale.
Leon Strawder, QB, American Heritage Plantation
Star senior completed 18 of 23 passes for 301 yards and three TDs and rushed seven times for 34 yards and a score to march the defending Class 4A state champ Patriots past Choctawhatchee, 31-14, in a state semifinal game.
Dylan Bennett, LB, American Heritage Plantation
Senior made 11 tackles, including four solo and two for loss, along with two sacks, to lead American Heritage Plantation past Choctawhatchee.
Calvin Russell, Jr., ATH, Miami Northwestern
The Syracuse signee caught a TD pass and returned an interception 48 yards for a score to power the defending Class 3A state champ Bulls past Orlando Bishop Moore, 52-21, in a state semifinal.
Jayden Torres, QB, Fort Cardinal Gibbons
Senior completed 20 of 26 passes for 249 yards and two TDs and ran six times for 21 yards another score in the Chiefs’ 42-20 loss to Jacksonville Bolles in a Class 2A state semifinal game.
Jasen Lopez, WR, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
Senior caught three passes for 105 yards and two TDs to power the defending Class 1A state champ Lions past Jacksonville Trinity Christian, 35-0, in a state semifinal.
John Gay, SS, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
Junior made three tackles and returned an interception 45 yards for a TD to lead the Lions past Jacksonville Trinity Christian.
