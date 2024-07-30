Listen to Episode 34 of SBLive’s ‘The Coastal’ high school football podcast: Influencer Counsel's Dan LaForest
High school football never sleeps in the state of Florida.
It's seemingly never over in the Sunshine State when it comes to football and we bring to you Episode 34 of our series. The high school football season is heating up and you better believe there’s always news when it comes to the state’s hottest sport. From transfers to head coaching changes to top games for 2024, there’s a lot to unpack every single day.
This time, the discussion is surrounding the NIL being approved in the Sunshine State, media days and some of the state's best teams out of Central Florida.
In Episode 34, SBLive Sports reporter Andy Villamarzo is joined by Influencer Counsel's Dan LaForest to talk about the aforementioned topics and more.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl