Iowa High School Girls Track And Field Leaders
The Iowa high school track and field season is through the indoor portion of things, as teams now prepare for outdoor action.
While the weather has been tough to deal with, several strong times have already been posted around the state.
Here are current event leaders in Iowa high school girls track and field as of April 3, 2026 at 5 p.m. Central time. These are from those uploaded to the Bound website.
Iowa High School Girls Track And Field Event Leaders
100-Meter Dash
- Katie Willits, Waukee Northwest, 11.98
- Keziah Caldwell, Waukee Northwest, 12.16
- Alayna Goldsberry, Southeast Polk, 12.17
- Morgan Karr, Valley, 12.22
- Kaleigh Tooker, MOC-Floyd Valley, 12.30
200-Meter Dash
- Abby Mecklenburg, Linn-Mar, 25.04
- Morgan Fisher, Ankeny, 25.10
- Alayna Goldsberry, Southeast Polk, 25.18
- CaliAna Whitaker, Mount Vernon, 25.18
- Jordan Tegeler, Northeast, 25.24
400-Meter Dash
- Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, 56.40
- CaliAna Whitaker, Mount Vernon, 56.45
- Quinn Jorgensen, Waukee Northwest, 57.28
- Olivia Fehn, Johnston, 57.55
- Bailey Vos, Pella Christian, 57.76
800-Meter Run
- Emee Dani, Waukee Northwest, 2:14.92
- Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert, 2:15.01
- Avery Felder, Mount Pleasant, 2:15.45
- Audrina Jones, Sioux Center, 2:15.65
- Joley Sullivan, Davenport Central, 2;16.13
1500-Meter Run
- Evelyn Moeller, Mount Vernon, 4:34.69
- Charlee Gall, Cedar Falls, 4:40.05
- Emmy Stubbendeck, Waukee Northwest, 4:41.91
- Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert, 4:42.29
- Makenna Madetzke, Ankeny, 4:42.96
3000-Meter Run
- Evelyn Moeller, Mount Vernon, 9:39.26
- Izzy Hardin, Maquoketa, 9:59.91
- Chloe Glosser, Pekin, 10:00.64
- Marissa Ferbee, Pella, 10:02.16
- Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert, 10:07.38
100-Meter Hurdles
- Morgan Karr, Valley, 14.01
- Anna Woods, Ankeny Centennial, 14.71
- Leah Bolluyt, Spirit Lake, 14.78
- Elise Coghlan, ADM, 14.91
- Jana Maharry, Waukee, 14.91
400-Meter Hurdles
- Elise Coghlan, ADM, 1:03.05
- Tatum Miller, Bettendorf, 1:04.13
- Leighton Stanford, Dallas Center-Grimes, 1:05.34
- Madison Grover, Indianola, 1:05.67
- Eva Vaske, Edgewood-Colesburg, 1:05.82
Long Jump
- Abby Mecklenburg, Linn-Mar, 19-5.25
- Aiden Gosselink, Grinnell, 18-10
- Ella Landau, Clear Lake, 18-3.5
- Aubrey Johnson, Gilbert, 18-1.5
- McKenna Baker, West Monona, 18-0
High Jump
- Reese Wagner, North Polk, 5-8
- Renae Wilson, Decorah, 5-6.5
- Alyssa Schroeder, North Scott, 5-6.25
- Lauren Stuckey, Spencer, 5-6
- Brielle Hoegh, MOC-Floyd Valley, 5-6
Shot Put
- Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa, 47-4.25
- Kylee Hill, Burlington, 46-5.75
- Anna Hadley, Pekin, 43-8.5
- Sam Gripp, Indianola, 43-5.25
- Rachel Haack, Iowa City High, 43-0
Discus
- Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa, 146-9
- Kylee Hill, Burlington, 142-9
- Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, 141-0
- Macy Faust, Bettendorf, 140-2
- Ireland Bishop, Pella, 135-4
100-Meter Wheel Chair
- Bella Paulsen, Johnston, 30.94
- Payton Mass, West Liberty, 32.58
200-Meter Wheel Chair
- Bella Paulsen, Johnston, 1:08.34
400-Meter Wheel Chair
- Payton Maas, West Liberty,2 :31.24
Shot Put Ambulatory
- Josie Green, Cascade, 19-2
- Mollie Meyer, Forest City, 14-2
100-Meter Ambulatory
- Josie Green, Cascade, 18.84
200-Meter Ambulatory
- Josie Green, Cascade, 40.44
4x100-Meter Relay
- Waukee Northwest, 47.33
- Southeast Polk, 48.87
- Valley, 49.54
- ADM, 49.66
- Pleasant Valley, 49.81
4x200-Meter Relay
- Waukee Northwest, 1:40.63
- Southeast Polk, 1:44.03
- Ankeny, 1:44.24
- Cedar Falls, 1:44.69
- Linn-Mar, 1:44.97
4x400-Meter Relay
- Waukee Northwest, 3:55.22
- Ankeny Centennial, 3:59.41
- Cedar Falls, 4:00.78
- Ankeny, 4:01.06
- Indianola, 4:02.38
4x800-Meter Relay
- Ankeny Centennial, 9:33.24
- Johnston, 9:33.53
- Cedar Falls, 9:36.90
- Waukee Northwest, 9:37.38
- Dallas Center-Grimes, 9:38.65
Sprint Medley Relay
- Ankeny, 1:46.61
- Pella Christian, 1:47.49
- Waukee Northwest, 1:48.29
- Southeast Polk, 1:48.43
- Cedar Rapids Prairie, 1:48.68
Distance Medley Relay
- Waukee Northwest, 4:12.37
- Indianola, 4:20.50
- Clear Creek-Amana, 4:21.12
- Sioux Center, 4:22.78
- Council Bluffs St. Albert, 4:22.92
Shuttle Hurdle Relay
- Waukee Northwest, 1:02.56
- Valley, 1:04.43
- Waukee, 1:04.91
- Southeast Polk, 1:05.96
- Ankeny Centennial, 1:06.91
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker