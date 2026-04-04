Iowa High School Girls Track And Field Leaders

The Iowa high school track and field season is through the indoor portion of things, as teams now prepare for outdoor action.

While the weather has been tough to deal with, several strong times have already been posted around the state.

Here are current event leaders in Iowa high school girls track and field as of April 3, 2026 at 5 p.m. Central time. These are from those uploaded to the Bound website.

Iowa High School Girls Track And Field Event Leaders

100-Meter Dash

Katie Willits, Waukee Northwest, 11.98

Keziah Caldwell, Waukee Northwest, 12.16

Alayna Goldsberry, Southeast Polk, 12.17

Morgan Karr, Valley, 12.22

Kaleigh Tooker, MOC-Floyd Valley, 12.30

200-Meter Dash

Abby Mecklenburg, Linn-Mar, 25.04

Morgan Fisher, Ankeny, 25.10

Alayna Goldsberry, Southeast Polk, 25.18

CaliAna Whitaker, Mount Vernon, 25.18

Jordan Tegeler, Northeast, 25.24

400-Meter Dash

Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, 56.40

CaliAna Whitaker, Mount Vernon, 56.45

Quinn Jorgensen, Waukee Northwest, 57.28

Olivia Fehn, Johnston, 57.55

Bailey Vos, Pella Christian, 57.76

800-Meter Run

Emee Dani, Waukee Northwest, 2:14.92

Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert, 2:15.01

Avery Felder, Mount Pleasant, 2:15.45

Audrina Jones, Sioux Center, 2:15.65

Joley Sullivan, Davenport Central, 2;16.13

1500-Meter Run

Evelyn Moeller, Mount Vernon, 4:34.69

Charlee Gall, Cedar Falls, 4:40.05

Emmy Stubbendeck, Waukee Northwest, 4:41.91

Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert, 4:42.29

Makenna Madetzke, Ankeny, 4:42.96

3000-Meter Run

Evelyn Moeller, Mount Vernon, 9:39.26

Izzy Hardin, Maquoketa, 9:59.91

Chloe Glosser, Pekin, 10:00.64

Marissa Ferbee, Pella, 10:02.16

Lili Denton, Council Bluffs St. Albert, 10:07.38

100-Meter Hurdles

Morgan Karr, Valley, 14.01

Anna Woods, Ankeny Centennial, 14.71

Leah Bolluyt, Spirit Lake, 14.78

Elise Coghlan, ADM, 14.91

Jana Maharry, Waukee, 14.91

400-Meter Hurdles

Elise Coghlan, ADM, 1:03.05

Tatum Miller, Bettendorf, 1:04.13

Leighton Stanford, Dallas Center-Grimes, 1:05.34

Madison Grover, Indianola, 1:05.67

Eva Vaske, Edgewood-Colesburg, 1:05.82

Long Jump

Abby Mecklenburg, Linn-Mar, 19-5.25

Aiden Gosselink, Grinnell, 18-10

Ella Landau, Clear Lake, 18-3.5

Aubrey Johnson, Gilbert, 18-1.5

McKenna Baker, West Monona, 18-0

High Jump

Reese Wagner, North Polk, 5-8

Renae Wilson, Decorah, 5-6.5

Alyssa Schroeder, North Scott, 5-6.25

Lauren Stuckey, Spencer, 5-6

Brielle Hoegh, MOC-Floyd Valley, 5-6

Shot Put

Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa, 47-4.25

Kylee Hill, Burlington, 46-5.75

Anna Hadley, Pekin, 43-8.5

Sam Gripp, Indianola, 43-5.25

Rachel Haack, Iowa City High, 43-0

Discus

Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa, 146-9

Kylee Hill, Burlington, 142-9

Sophia Schlader, Waukee Northwest, 141-0

Macy Faust, Bettendorf, 140-2

Ireland Bishop, Pella, 135-4

100-Meter Wheel Chair

Bella Paulsen, Johnston, 30.94

Payton Mass, West Liberty, 32.58

200-Meter Wheel Chair

Bella Paulsen, Johnston, 1:08.34

400-Meter Wheel Chair

Payton Maas, West Liberty,2 :31.24

Shot Put Ambulatory

Josie Green, Cascade, 19-2

Mollie Meyer, Forest City, 14-2

100-Meter Ambulatory

Josie Green, Cascade, 18.84

200-Meter Ambulatory

Josie Green, Cascade, 40.44

4x100-Meter Relay

Waukee Northwest, 47.33

Southeast Polk, 48.87

Valley, 49.54

ADM, 49.66

Pleasant Valley, 49.81

4x200-Meter Relay

Waukee Northwest, 1:40.63

Southeast Polk, 1:44.03

Ankeny, 1:44.24

Cedar Falls, 1:44.69

Linn-Mar, 1:44.97

4x400-Meter Relay

Waukee Northwest, 3:55.22

Ankeny Centennial, 3:59.41

Cedar Falls, 4:00.78

Ankeny, 4:01.06

Indianola, 4:02.38

4x800-Meter Relay

Ankeny Centennial, 9:33.24

Johnston, 9:33.53

Cedar Falls, 9:36.90

Waukee Northwest, 9:37.38

Dallas Center-Grimes, 9:38.65

Sprint Medley Relay

Ankeny, 1:46.61

Pella Christian, 1:47.49

Waukee Northwest, 1:48.29

Southeast Polk, 1:48.43

Cedar Rapids Prairie, 1:48.68

Distance Medley Relay

Waukee Northwest, 4:12.37

Indianola, 4:20.50

Clear Creek-Amana, 4:21.12

Sioux Center, 4:22.78

Council Bluffs St. Albert, 4:22.92

Shuttle Hurdle Relay