High School

Louisville Commit Mikel Brown Jr. Selected to USA Men’s Nike Hoop Summit Team

The DME Academy guard will take part in the exclusive game in mid-April

Ross Van De Griek

Dynamic Prep and DME Academy compete in a City of Palms Classic signature series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
Dynamic Prep and DME Academy compete in a City of Palms Classic signature series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday afternoon, The U.S. Women’s and Men’s Basketball rosters and coaching staff were selected for the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit.

The game will occur on Saturday, April 12 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The women’s game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET) and the men’s game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT (10:00
p.m. ET). Tickets can be found at https://www.usab.com/tickets. Headlining the field will be Cameron Boozer (Duke commit), Cayden Boozer (Duke commit), Nate Ament (Holds offers from Connecticut,
Louisville, Notre Dame, Texas, and others), Chris Cenac Jr. (Houston commit), Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame commit), and AJ Dybantsa (BYU commit).

Another notable name will be making an appearance, DME Academy’s Mikel Brown Jr., who committed to the University of Louisville back on New Year’s Day.

USA Men’s Basketball Hoop Summit Roster
Darius Acuff Jr. , Arkansas
Nate Ament, Uncommitted
Cameron Boozer, Duke
Cayden Boozer, Duke
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville
Chris Cenac Jr., Houston
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Jalen Haralson, Notre Dame
Jasper Johnson, Kentucky
Nikolas Khamenia, Duke
Malachi Moreno, Kentucky
Koa Peat, Uncommitted

USA Men’s Basketball Hoop Summit Coaching Staff
Frank Bennett, Chaminade Prep (MO)
Rob Brost, Bolingbrook (IL)
Charlie Ward , Florida State University HS (FL)

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida