Louisville Commit Mikel Brown Jr. Selected to USA Men’s Nike Hoop Summit Team
On Wednesday afternoon, The U.S. Women’s and Men’s Basketball rosters and coaching staff were selected for the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit.
The game will occur on Saturday, April 12 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The women’s game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET) and the men’s game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT (10:00
p.m. ET). Tickets can be found at https://www.usab.com/tickets. Headlining the field will be Cameron Boozer (Duke commit), Cayden Boozer (Duke commit), Nate Ament (Holds offers from Connecticut,
Louisville, Notre Dame, Texas, and others), Chris Cenac Jr. (Houston commit), Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame commit), and AJ Dybantsa (BYU commit).
Another notable name will be making an appearance, DME Academy’s Mikel Brown Jr., who committed to the University of Louisville back on New Year’s Day.
USA Men’s Basketball Hoop Summit Roster
Darius Acuff Jr. , Arkansas
Nate Ament, Uncommitted
Cameron Boozer, Duke
Cayden Boozer, Duke
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville
Chris Cenac Jr., Houston
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Jalen Haralson, Notre Dame
Jasper Johnson, Kentucky
Nikolas Khamenia, Duke
Malachi Moreno, Kentucky
Koa Peat, Uncommitted
USA Men’s Basketball Hoop Summit Coaching Staff
Frank Bennett, Chaminade Prep (MO)
Rob Brost, Bolingbrook (IL)
Charlie Ward , Florida State University HS (FL)
