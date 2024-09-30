High School

Manatee, No. 21 team in Florida, hosts Pinellas Park: Live score updates

The Hurricanes take on the Patriots in a crucial Class 5A, District 9 tilt

Andy Villamarzo

The Manatee Hurricanes with a 40-0 win over the Hillsborough Terriers during the Fall Classic Kickoff pre-season game Friday night, Aug. 16, 2024, in Bradenton.
The Manatee Hurricanes with a 40-0 win over the Hillsborough Terriers during the Fall Classic Kickoff pre-season game Friday night, Aug. 16, 2024, in Bradenton. / Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hurricane Helene forced high school football in Florida in some areas to take a back seat and games are taking place along the Gulf Coast on a rare Monday night affair.

The Manatee Hurricanes, ranked No. 21 in the latest High School On SI's Florida Top 25 rankings, host district foe Pinellas Park. Both teams enter the contest with identical records at 4-1 and the game could very well decide who the district champion will eventually be.

Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (9/28/2024)

Follow along with us here at High School On SI Florida as we will be providing live scoring updates all throughout the evening.

(Keep refreshing for live scoring updates throughout the night)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Pinellas Park

Manatee

Pregame

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm Eastern Time

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida