Manatee, No. 21 team in Florida, hosts Pinellas Park: Live score updates
Hurricane Helene forced high school football in Florida in some areas to take a back seat and games are taking place along the Gulf Coast on a rare Monday night affair.
The Manatee Hurricanes, ranked No. 21 in the latest High School On SI's Florida Top 25 rankings, host district foe Pinellas Park. Both teams enter the contest with identical records at 4-1 and the game could very well decide who the district champion will eventually be.
Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (9/28/2024)
Follow along with us here at High School On SI Florida as we will be providing live scoring updates all throughout the evening.
(Keep refreshing for live scoring updates throughout the night)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Pinellas Park
Manatee
Pregame
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm Eastern Time
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl