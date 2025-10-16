Miami Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 28 games scheduled across the Miami metro area this weekend, including two games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Miami Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas at Monarch.
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are 10 games in the Miami Metro on Thursday, October 16.
Everglades (2-5) at Pembroke Pines Charter (2-6) - 6:00 PM EST
Northeast (1-6) at Suncoast (2-5) - 6:30 PM EST
Coral Glades (5-3) at Taravella (1-6) - 6:30 PM EST
Cardinal Gibbons (3-2) at Boca Raton (3-4) - 6:30 PM EST
Deerfield Beach (1-5) at Atlantic (6-1) - 6:30 PM EST
Archbishop Carroll (4-0) at Somerset Academy South Homestead (0-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Somerset Prep (2-5) at Somerset Academy (6-3) - 7:00 PM EST
West Broward (5-2) at Miramar (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Spanish River (4-2) at Doral Academy (3-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Ransom Everglades (3-4) at University (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 18 games in the Miami Metro on Friday, October 17.
Pompano Beach (1-5) at Hollywood Hills (2-3) - 4:00 PM EST
LaBelle (9-0) at Marathon (0-5) - 6:00 PM EST
ABF Academy Hileah (0-2) at Coral Shores (2-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Somerset Academy Silver Palms (3-2) at Hollins (1-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Monsignor Pace (2-4) at Cardinal Mooney (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST
South Broward (2-4) at Nova (2-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Western (2-5) at Cypress Bay (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Fort Lauderdale (1-5) at McArthur (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Flanagan (4-2) at Hallandale (3-3) - 7:00 PM EST
St. Brendan (4-3) at Immaculata-La Salle (7-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Lehigh (3-4) at Key West (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Coral Springs (0-7) at Stoneman Douglas (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Boyd Anderson (1-7) at Stranahan (0-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Blanche Ely (2-3) at Plantation (4-2) - 7:00 PM EST
American Heritage (3-3) at Archbishop McCarthy (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Avant Garde Academy (0-0) at Chaminade-Madonna (5-1) - 7:00 PM EST
St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1) at Monarch (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Mater Academy Charter (7-0) at Lake Gibson (4-3) - 7:30 PM EST
