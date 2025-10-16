High School

Miami Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - October 16-17, 2025

Get Miami area schedules and scores as the 2025 Florida high school football season continues on October 16

Gray Reid

Northwestern vs Miami Central from Oct. 4, 2025
Northwestern vs Miami Central from Oct. 4, 2025 / Jeff Klein

There are 28 games scheduled across the Miami metro area this weekend, including two games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Miami Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup features No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas at Monarch.

Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, October 16, 2025

There are 10 games in the Miami Metro on Thursday, October 16.

Everglades (2-5) at Pembroke Pines Charter (2-6) - 6:00 PM EST

Northeast (1-6) at Suncoast (2-5) - 6:30 PM EST

Coral Glades (5-3) at Taravella (1-6) - 6:30 PM EST

Cardinal Gibbons (3-2) at Boca Raton (3-4) - 6:30 PM EST

Deerfield Beach (1-5) at Atlantic (6-1) - 6:30 PM EST

Archbishop Carroll (4-0) at Somerset Academy South Homestead (0-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Somerset Prep (2-5) at Somerset Academy (6-3) - 7:00 PM EST

West Broward (5-2) at Miramar (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Spanish River (4-2) at Doral Academy (3-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Ransom Everglades (3-4) at University (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST

All Miami Metro High School Football Games

Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 18 games in the Miami Metro on Friday, October 17.

Pompano Beach (1-5) at Hollywood Hills (2-3) - 4:00 PM EST

LaBelle (9-0) at Marathon (0-5) - 6:00 PM EST

ABF Academy Hileah (0-2) at Coral Shores (2-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Somerset Academy Silver Palms (3-2) at Hollins (1-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Monsignor Pace (2-4) at Cardinal Mooney (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST

South Broward (2-4) at Nova (2-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Western (2-5) at Cypress Bay (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Fort Lauderdale (1-5) at McArthur (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Flanagan (4-2) at Hallandale (3-3) - 7:00 PM EST

St. Brendan (4-3) at Immaculata-La Salle (7-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Lehigh (3-4) at Key West (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Coral Springs (0-7) at Stoneman Douglas (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Boyd Anderson (1-7) at Stranahan (0-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Blanche Ely (2-3) at Plantation (4-2) - 7:00 PM EST

American Heritage (3-3) at Archbishop McCarthy (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Avant Garde Academy (0-0) at Chaminade-Madonna (5-1) - 7:00 PM EST

St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1) at Monarch (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Mater Academy Charter (7-0) at Lake Gibson (4-3) - 7:30 PM EST

All Miami Metro High School Football Games

