Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 26, 2025
As we take a look at the latest Florida high school football top 25 rankings, this week's rankings appear to have the least amount of movement in our poll.
The top 17 held firm as they all won their respective games last week. Also, the biggest jump up in this week's rankings is two spots which four teams managed to do with resounding victories.
Lake Mary, Cardinal Newman and Booker are the three new teams that have checked into this week's rankings.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. IMG Academy (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Next up: Season completed
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (11-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Coconut Creek 45-13, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. McArthur, Class 5A Playoffs
3. Chaminade-Madonna (9-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Edison 47-18, Class 1A Playoffs
Next up: vs. True North Classical Academy, Class 1A Playoffs
4. Miami Northwestern (11-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Key West 56-6, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Miami Central, Class 3A Playoffs
5. Miami Central (10-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Lely 70-30, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: at Miami Northwestern, Class 3A Playoffs
6. Armwood (12-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Viera, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. South Lake, Class 6A Playoffs
7. Cardinal Mooney (11-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Bishop Verot 51-14, Class 2A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Lakewood, Class 2A Playoffs
8. Raines (11-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated West Florida 54-0, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Bishop Kenny, Class 3A Playoffs
9. Vero Beach (12-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Lake Nona 56-14, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Dr. Phillips, Class 7A Playoffs
10. Southridge (11-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Piper 42-6, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. West Broward, Class 6A Playoffs
11. Edgewater (12-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Tampa Bay Tech 21-0, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Lakeland, Class 5A Playoffs
12. Buchholz (11-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Nease 29-17, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Mandarin , Class 6A Playoffs
13. Jesuit (11-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Naples 45-7, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Port Charlotte, Class 4A Playoffs
14. Lakeland (10-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Gaither 15-8, Class 5A Playoffs
Next up: at Edgewater, Class 5A Playoffs
15. Mandarin (11-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Pace 42-35, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: at Buchholz, Class 6A Playoffs
16. St. Augustine (10-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated ED White 44-12, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Choctawhatchee, Class 4A Playoffs
17. Bolles (11-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Florida High 51-27, Class 2A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Pensacola Catholic, Class 2A Playoffs
18. DeLand (12-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Boone 65-17, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Lake Mary, Class 7A Playoffs
19. West Boca Raton (10-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated East Lake 48-7, Class 6A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Mitchell, Class 6A Playoffs
20. Choctawhatchee (11-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Columbia 27-20, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: at St. Augustine, Class 4A Playoffs
21. Venice (8-3)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated West Orange 70-35, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Sumner, Class 7A Playoffs
22. Jones (10-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Vanguard 29-18, Class 4A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Lake Wales, Class 4A Playoffs
23. Lake Mary (9-3)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Spruce Creek 50-20, Class 7A Playoffs
Next up: at DeLand, Class 7A Playoffs
24. Cardinal Newman (9-3)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Community School of Naples 45-14, Class 1A Playoffs
Next up: at St. Petersburg Catholic, Class 1A Playoffs
25. Booker (11-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Bayshore 68-0, Class 3A Playoffs
Next up: vs. Nature Coast Tech, Class 3A Playoffs