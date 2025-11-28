High School

Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 26, 2025

Three new teams enter this week's top 25 rankings

Reed Green

West Boca Raton's high-flying offense will look to keep their momentum going as they have scored at least 31 points in four straight games.
As we take a look at the latest Florida high school football top 25 rankings, this week's rankings appear to have the least amount of movement in our poll.

The top 17 held firm as they all won their respective games last week. Also, the biggest jump up in this week's rankings is two spots which four teams managed to do with resounding victories.

Lake Mary, Cardinal Newman and Booker are the three new teams that have checked into this week's rankings.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. IMG Academy (9-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Next up: Season completed

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (11-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Coconut Creek 45-13, Class 5A Playoffs

Next up: vs. McArthur, Class 5A Playoffs

3. Chaminade-Madonna (9-2)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Edison 47-18, Class 1A Playoffs

Next up: vs. True North Classical Academy, Class 1A Playoffs

4. Miami Northwestern (11-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Key West 56-6, Class 3A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Miami Central, Class 3A Playoffs

5. Miami Central (10-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Lely 70-30, Class 3A Playoffs

Next up: at Miami Northwestern, Class 3A Playoffs

6. Armwood (12-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Viera, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. South Lake, Class 6A Playoffs

7. Cardinal Mooney (11-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Bishop Verot 51-14, Class 2A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Lakewood, Class 2A Playoffs

8. Raines (11-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated West Florida 54-0, Class 3A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Bishop Kenny, Class 3A Playoffs

9. Vero Beach (12-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Lake Nona 56-14, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Dr. Phillips, Class 7A Playoffs

10. Southridge (11-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Piper 42-6, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. West Broward, Class 6A Playoffs

11. Edgewater (12-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Tampa Bay Tech 21-0, Class 5A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Lakeland, Class 5A Playoffs

12. Buchholz (11-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Nease 29-17, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Mandarin , Class 6A Playoffs

13. Jesuit (11-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Naples 45-7, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Port Charlotte, Class 4A Playoffs

14. Lakeland (10-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Gaither 15-8, Class 5A Playoffs

Next up: at Edgewater, Class 5A Playoffs

15. Mandarin (11-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Pace 42-35, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: at Buchholz, Class 6A Playoffs

16.  St. Augustine (10-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated ED White 44-12, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Choctawhatchee, Class 4A Playoffs

17. Bolles (11-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Florida High 51-27, Class 2A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Pensacola Catholic, Class 2A Playoffs

18. DeLand (12-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Boone 65-17, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Lake Mary, Class 7A Playoffs

19. West Boca Raton (10-2)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated East Lake 48-7, Class 6A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Mitchell, Class 6A Playoffs

20. Choctawhatchee (11-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Columbia 27-20, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: at St. Augustine, Class 4A Playoffs

21. Venice (8-3)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated West Orange 70-35, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Sumner, Class 7A Playoffs

22.  Jones (10-2)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Vanguard 29-18, Class 4A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Lake Wales, Class 4A Playoffs

23. Lake Mary (9-3)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Spruce Creek 50-20, Class 7A Playoffs

Next up: at DeLand, Class 7A Playoffs

24. Cardinal Newman (9-3)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Community School of Naples 45-14, Class 1A Playoffs

Next up: at St. Petersburg Catholic, Class 1A Playoffs

25. Booker (11-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Bayshore 68-0, Class 3A Playoffs

Next up: vs. Nature Coast Tech, Class 3A Playoffs

