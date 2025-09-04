Miami Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 43 games scheduled across the Miami metro area this weekend, including 6 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Miami Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups include No. 12 Chaminade-Madonna at No. 2 American Heritage and Carol City at No. 5 Northwestern.
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are 13 games in the Miami Metro on Thursday, September 4.
3:30 PM EST Game:
Hialeah-Miami Lakes (0-1) at Sunset (0-1)
5:00 PM EST Game:
Hollywood Hills (1-0) at Central (1-0)
6:00 PM EST Game:
North Broward Prep (0-1) at Pembroke Pines Charter (1-1)
7:00 PM EST Games:
Miami (0-1) at Coral Reef (2-0)
Taravella (0-2) at Pompano Beach (1-1)
Southridge (1-0) at Palmetto (1-0)
South Broward (1-0) at Cooper City (1-0)
Deerfield Beach (0-2) at Stoneman Douglas (0-1)
Boyd Anderson (1-1) at Fort Lauderdale (0-2)
Archbishop McCarthy (2-0) at St. Brendan (1-0)
Goleman (1-1) at American (0-1)
Carol City (2-0) at Northwestern (0-1)
7:30 PM EST Game:
Gulliver Prep (0-1) at King's Academy (1-0)
All Miami Metro High School Football Games
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 29 games in the Miami Metro on Friday, September 5.
3:30 PM EST Games:
Varela (0-0) at Mourning (0-0)
Braddock (0-1) at Reagan (0-0)
Westland Hialeah (2-0) at Ferguson (0-1)
Coral Gables (2-0) at Miami Beach (0-1)
4:00 PM EST Games:
Miami Country Day (0-1) at Palmer Trinity (1-0)
Coral Shores (1-0) at BridgePrep Academy of Village Green (1-0)
7:00 PM EST Games:
Westminster Christian (2-0) at Marathon (0-1)
Somerset Academy - Canyons (0-1) at Key West (0-2)
Plantation (1-1) at West Broward (0-2)
Piper (0-2) at South Plantation (1-0)
Norland (0-2) at South Dade (2-0)
Ransom Everglades (1-1) at New Smyrna Beach (0-1)
Monarch (1-1) at Don Bosco Prep (1-0)
McArthur (0-1) at Miramar (1-1)
Hialeah Gardens (0-1) at Mater Academy Charter (2-0)
Northeast (1-1) at Dillard (0-0)
Somerset Academy (1-1) at Hallandale (1-0)
Immaculata-La Salle (2-0) at Belen Jesuit (0-1)
Jackson (0-2) at Somerset Academy Silver Palms (1-0)
North Miami (2-0) at Dr. Krop (0-1)
Doral Academy (0-1) at Hialeah (1-1)
Coral Glades (0-2) at Coral Springs (0-2)
Flanagan (1-0) at Everglades (1-1)
Coconut Creek (2-0) at Western (0-1)
Chaminade-Madonna (1-1) at American Heritage (1-0)
St. Thomas Aquinas (1-1) at Columbus (0-1)
University (1-0) at Nova (1-1)
7:30 PM EST Games:
Miami Central (1-0) at Booker T. Washington (0-2)
Edison (1-1) at Killian (1-0)
All Miami Metro High School Football Games
Miami Area High School Football Games to Watch - Saturday, September 6, 2025
There is 1 game in the Miami Metro on Saturday, September 6.
All Miami Metro High School Football Games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here