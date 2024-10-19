Miami Central vs. Miami Norland video highlights and takeaways
Story and video by Isabella Navas
The high school football powerhouses in Miami-Dade County – the Norland Vikings and Central Rockets faced off Friday night at the Mecca for the 2024 Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC) championship, following a pair of intense meetings last season.
Seeking revenge for dropping both of those games, Central Rockets “restored order” order on Friday, defeating Norland, 22-14.
Here some video highlights from the action a few takeaways from the contest.
Miami commit Ezekiel Marcelin has four sacks for Central
Central 2025 linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin, a Miami Hurricane commit was wrecking havoc throughout the game, as he came up with four sacks. After the win, he had a simple answer when asked, what was different this year against the Vikings.
“We wanted it more,” Marcelin replied.
RELATED: Miami Central beats Norland: Live score, updates of Florida high school football in ninth week (10/18/2024)
Miami Central’s defense was relentless against Norland
Miami Central’s pass rush was virtually unstoppable in this one, pressuring Norland quarterback Ennio Yapoor throughout while recording a whopping 11 sacks.
Despite struggling against the pass rush, Yapoor did throw a pair of touchdown passes, as he he found wide receiver Jaden Page in the end zone at the end of the first quarter and completed a 7-yard TD toss to Jahmari Smith, with just 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Several of the Rockets defenders turned in standout plays. Here are a few:
2025 #31 DB Dewey Davis INT a Norland pass.
2026 #26 LB Adrian Eliis forced a fumble.
2026 #15 DE/OLB Otis Guyton sack.
2025 #17 ATH Karon Maycock forced a safety.
Anthony McQueen and Jayden Ford make plays to lead Central’s offense
The weather was not on any quarterback’s side on Friday. It was windy and rainy, but Central quarterback Anthony McQueen, in the first quarter was able to find Sekou Smith Jr. open for an 11-yard pass touchdown.
In the 4th quarter, McQueen also had a rushing touchdown.
Jayden Ford, a running back from the Class of 2026, put the moves on Viking defenders all night and scored with a diving touchdown grab.
Nae’shaun Montgomery catch on fourth and two was a key play
It was quiet night statistically for Florida Gator commit Nae’shaun Montgomery, but he showcased his abilities with one clutch play, late in the second quarter, which paved the way for touchdown which propelled Miami Central into the lead for good.
With his team driving, but facing a fourth and two, Montgomery made a major move off the ball, getting open a making a first down catch to sustain the drive. Shortly thereafter, McQueen found Ford, with 36 seconds left in the half and the Rockets went to the half with a 13-6 lead.
In addition to showcasing an excellent release, Montgomery even played the last
snap of the game on defense, making the last tackle of the night.
The Miami Norland offense was limited to just 14 points
The Miami Norland defense was solid in the loss
Despite coming up short on the scoreboard, Miami Norland got a quality performance from its defense, especially in the first half.
Here are a few who stood out:
2027 CB Kenton Dobson was on Nae’shaun Montgomery and did a nice job limiting him.
2025 #11 LB Shawn Smith had a sack.
2025 #2 DE Darryll Desir deflected a pass.