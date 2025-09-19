American Heritage vs. Miami Central; Live Score Updates from This South Florida Top 5 High School Football Showdown
It's a battle between two teams ranked in the Top 5 of the Florida High School Football Top 25 Rankings, when No. 5 Miami Central visits No. 4 American Heritage on Friday night, but when its a pair of South Florida powers in action, there is no telling what might go down.
Heritage (1-2), who lost quarterback Dia Bell for the season last week, is coming off back-to-back close losses to a pair of nationally ranked teams, while Central is 2-0 and averaging better than 50 points per game thus far. Central, playing under first year head coach Derrick Gibson, had to forfeit nine wins last year, including a win over the Patriots.
If you wish to follow along with our live updates, the game is being carried live on the NFHS Network.
1
2
3
4
F
Miami Central
American Heritage
Pregame
-
1st Quarter
-
2nd Quarter
-
3rd Quarter
-
4th Quarter
-