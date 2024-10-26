High School

Miami (FL) commitment Dereon Coleman throws 7 first half touchdown passes; breaks school record

The Florida high school state record for touchdowns in a game is 10 set, back in 2011

Andy Villamarzo

Dereon Coleman selected Miami (FL) over Oklahoma, Ole Miss and UCF
One of Florida's top quarterbacks is entering rarified air when it comes to the high school football record books.

According to a post by USA Today Network's Jon Santucci, Baylin Trujilo reports that Miami (FL) commitment Dereon Coleman has thrown seven first half touchdowns against Lake Region.

The Florida state record for touchdown passes in a game is 10 set by Lake Nona's Tucker Israel back in 2011.

Through seven games this season before Friday night, Coleman has thrown for 1,676 yards and 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

Published |Modified
