Vote: Who is the Southwest Florida High School Football Quarterback of the Year?
With the completion of the 2025 high school football season, it is time to recognize the top quarterbacks this season from Southwest Florida.
Our nominees were leaders on and off the field throughout the season as they helped their respective teams navigate the highs and lows they faced this year.
Out of the 13 nominees, we have game managers that ran their offense to perfection, dual-threat quarterbacks who were a threat to break the game wide open on the ground and a handful of quarterbacks that could take the top off of the defense.
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Southwest Florida high school quarterback of the year.
Voting will close on January 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this year's nominations:
Brandon Seabrook, Dunbar
This season, Seabrook completed 56 percent of his passes for 1,848 yards and 20 touchdowns with one six interceptions. He added 261 more yards on the ground with one rushing touchdown on 43 carries.
Dominic Ardezzone, Fort Myers
Ardezzone passed for over 1,500 yards this season with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He passed for over 200 yards in four games this season, and his season high was 282 yards in the 30-26 loss to North Fort Myers. He also added 172 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 66 carries.
Owen O'Leary, Mariner
O'Leary completed 55 percent of his passes for 1,606 yards and 19 passing touchdowns which was a school record this season. He also rushed for 323 yards and one touchdown.
Derek Hooker, Cape Coral
Hooker led the Seahawks to back-to-back district championships this season with his play and leadership from the quarterback position. He completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,930 yards and 26 touchdowns with four interceptions. Lastly, he rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Brody Root, Ida Baker
This season, Root passed for nearly 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He added 179 yards on the ground and one touchdown on 41 carries.
Theodis Harris, Riverdale
Harris' play from the quarterback position led the Raiders to a 12-win season in 2025. He completed nearly 53 percent of his passes for 1,795 yards and 15 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Also, he only rushed for 69 yards on 65 carries, but he did find the end zone six times on the ground.
Jaydon Henderson, Cypress Lake
Henderson completed nearly 56 percent of his passes this season for 1,858 yards and 19 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns this season.
William Bichler, South Fort Myers
Bichler passed for 1,892 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions this season. He added 144 yards on the ground with an additional 10 rushing touchdowns.
Maddox Stewart, Estero
Stewart put together one of the top seasons in all of Southwest Florida in 2025. He completed 62 percent of his passes for over 2,700 yards and 30 touchdowns with six interceptions. He rushed for another 246 yards and five touchdowns on 80 carries.
Caden DiLoreto, Community School of Naples
This season, DiLoreto completed 56 percent of his passes for 1,256 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also added 115 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Sam Powell, Barron Collier
Powell completed nearly 55 percent of his passes this season for 1,234 yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He further proved that he is a dual-threat quarterback by rushing for 794 yards and 10 touchdowns on 110 carries.
Brady Quinn, Lely
In 2025, Quinn completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,960 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 275 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries.
Peyton Frontino, Saint John Neumann
Frontino is our last nominee for the top high school quarterback in Southwest Florida for 2025 and for good reason. He completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,153 yards and 38 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 366 yards and five touchdowns on 51 carries.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.