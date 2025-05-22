Miami Northwestern denounces Teddy Bridgewater's statements
Miami Northwestern has won eight state championships, being one of multiple programs that sets the standard when it comes to the prowess of South Florida high school football.
On Thursday, Miami Northwestern's athletic department released a statement via social media denouncing comments made by Bulls' head football coach Teddy Bridgewater, regarding another high school within Dade County.
In a video that was shared on Facebook, Bridgewater re-shared the video and commented on a team that he referred to as 'CC.' Though the exact name of the team wasn't mentioned in full by Miami Northwestern or Bridgewater, there's one program in South Florida with the initials in Carol City High School.
The video was posted by Carol City High School principal Bridget McKinney, who is shown shaking hands with each youth player attending what looked to be a Chiefs' practice scrimmage.
Bulls athletic director Andre Williams said in his release that though Miami Northwestern respects other programs and their approaches, the comments made by Bridgewater supporting another high school would be in direct violation of FHSAA recruiting guidelines.
'WE ARE AWARE OF RECENT COMMENTS MADE BY COACH BRIDGEWATER SUGGESTING THAT MIAMI NORTHWESTERN SHOULD ENGAGE IN ACTIVITIES MODELED AFTER THOSE OF ANOTHER SCHOOL.
WHILE WE RESPECT ALL PROGRAMS AND THEIR APPROACHES, IT IS IMPORTANT TO CLARIFY THAT SUCH ACTIONS WOULD BE IN DIRECT VIOLATION OF FHSAA RECRUITING GUIDELINES.
MIAMI NORTHWESTERN IS FULLY COMMITTED TO UPHOLDING THE INTEGRITY OF HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS AND ADHERING STRICTLY TO FHSAA RULES. WE WILL NOT COMPROMISE OUR VALUES OR THE FUTURE OF OUR PROGRAM BY ENGAGING IN ANY CONDUCT THAT COULD JEOPARDIZE OUR SCHOOL OR OUR STUDENT-ATHLETES.
WE REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCELLENCE, ACCOUNTABILITY, AND DOING THINGS THE RIGHT WAY.'
Bridgewater commented on the Facebook video and it shows what looks like to be a volunteer shaking hands with each youth player coming onto the field. The youth players are joined by what looks to be high school football players on the field and sidelines.
'Wow they actually let kids who will one day attend their school on the sidelines and don’t run everyone off?? Some people actually get it. Now the on field competition, I won’t speak on Lol but when it comes to being in sync with the community, the PARKS and NEXT GENERATION, this is how it’s supposed to be done. Maybe one day we will start allowing the kids from the parks to attend our games or even scrimmages again without them being run off. Missed out on some of the best little league athletes in previous years because of this right here.
Well done CC, I’m no hater 💯.'
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi