Miami South Dade wins expanded Braves Invitational wrestling tournament, Crowns 3 Champions
WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA – There were plenty of wrestling firsts at the Braves Invitational this weekend.
Miami South Dade ventured north to the annual Lake Gibson wrestling tussle for the first time and came away with the 54-team tournament title. It was the Buccaneers first IBT championship this season after rolling up 274 points.
“We still haven’t fielded a full team yet. Either someone is on vacation or someone is hurt,” South Dade coach Victor Balmeceda said. “We are still missing Jovani Solis, a two-time state champ.”
It was also the first time the Invitational relocated from the Lake Gibson gym to the AdventHealth Fieldhouse in Winter Haven, where a girls and junior varsity tournament was held simultaneously.
“The last two years we have been struggling with out-growing the high school and numerous people wanted to add the girls,” Lake Gibson coach Danny Walker said.”That was the goal last year but we just couldn’t get the date to work.
“A lot of us coaches are trying to build Florida into a Top 10 wrestling state in the country. I feel we are already a Top 10 state, but some would say that is not happening yet. Our goals as coaches is to build this state with depth, and the only way to do that is holding these big events. You go to Ohio or California, and these tournaments are common week in and week out.”
South Dade thrusted four wrestlers into the finals and came away with three champions: Jose Callava (108), EJ Solis (146) and Willie White (167). Nathaniel Williams (134) finished second for the Bucs.
“(Callava) is a pleasant surprise,” Balmeceda said. “We knew he was tough but we didn’t know he could make (106). He is tougher than we even imagined. He put Florida on notice that he is here.
“(EJ Solis) is a man wrestling boys right now. Willie is fun because everything you say to do, he looks at you and does it instantly. It’s like I have been coaching him since he was a baby but I have only been coaching for one year.”
Zephyrhills Christian (231) finished second, Miami Southridge (187) third and Lake Gibson (162.50) was fourth.
Zephyrhills suffered several first-day injuries yet Yianni Marinis (140) finished first while Kyle Gallo (167) and Talon Maple (146) were second.
“We’ve been coming here for a number of years and it’s a nice-strong tournament,” Maple said. “We got backups for the injured.”
More first-place finishes were: Nathan Lyttle (Harmony) 113, Jovanni Tovar (Southridge) 122, Ayden Balma (Riverdale) 128, Lincoln Sledzianoweki (St. John Neumann) 134, Jose Gutierrez (Doral Academy) 152, Marshall White (Suwannee) 159, Xavier Barnhart (St. John Neumann) 177, Jeremiah Chavis (Hernando) 192 and Ryan Miret (Southridge) 287.
Girls tournament champions are: Emmerson Webber (Hernando) 102, Erin Rizzuto (Ponte Vedra) 107, Abigail Gonzales (Southridge) 112, Beyonce Espinsoa (South Dade) 117, Savanna Porter (St. John Neumann) 122, Willow White (127) South Dade, Kaitelynn Oliver (South Dade) 132, Kailani Barrientos (Oakleaf) 137, Julianna Caisse (Riverdale) 142, Kristy More (Sunlake) 147, Mariah Earl (Hernando) 157, Chole Stinnett (Hernando) 172, Grace Leota (Hernando) 192 and Rotchiva Clermont (Orlando Freedom) 237