Montverde Academy, Columbus Advance to City of Palms Classic Title Game
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – The 51st Annual City of Palms Classic Semifinals were as good as advertised with four Florida teams ranked inside the High School On SI Top 25 Boys Basketball National Rankings, all reaching the semifinal round against a heavyweight field of national contenders.
Here is recap of Saturday's action as top-ranked Montverde Academy and No. 4 Columbus advanced to Monday's championship game.
Montverde Academy 83, Oak Ridge 74
The Eagles ranked No. 1 in the High School On SI National Rankings were led by Florida commit CJ Ingram finishing with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. Ingram also added eight rebounds and three assists in the win.
Villanova signee Dante Allen finished with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 from behind the arc in the win. Indiana signee Trent Sisley added a double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds) in the win.
It was a high-flying start between both teams where Oak Ridge took a 22-21 lead after the opening quarter. The second quarter was as good as advertised, where the Pioneers took a 41-39 lead heading into halftime.
Providence signee Jamier Jones led the team with 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 8-of-11 from the free-throw line. LSU signee Jalen Reece caught fire in the first half, where he scored 17 of his 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 from behind the arc.
Oak Ridge (7-2) will play in the City of Palms Classic 3rd Place Game on Monday against No. 2 IMG Academy on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Montverde Academy (8-1) will play in the City of Palms Classic Championship Game against Columbus on Monday at 8:30 p.m. The Eagles will be seeking their 7th City of Palms Classic Championship.
Columbus 77, IMG Academy 71
In the second City of Palms Classic semifinal, The No. 4 Columbus Explorers outlasted the No. 2 IMG Academy Ascenders, 77-71, before a packed house at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena.
Four-star junior small forward Jaxon Richardson led the Explorers with 23 points (17 in the second half) on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 from behind the arc. He also added three rebounds and three steals in the win.
Five-star point guard and Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. continues to make a statement at the City of Palms Classic where he finished with a game-high 27 points and eight assists in the loss.
Columbus led 18-16 after the opening quarter, but IMG Academy rallied in the second quarter to take a 31-27 lead at the half.
Richardson scored 11 of his 17 second-half points in the third quarter, where he helped the Explorers take a 52-49 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Columbus (11-1) will face top-ranked Montverde Academy in Monday’s Championship Game at 8:30 p.m. where the Explorers will be seeking their first City of Palms title in school history.
IMG Academy (8-2) will look to rebound in Monday’s 3rd Place Game, where they will take on Oak Ridge (7-2) at 6:30 p.m.