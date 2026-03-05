McDonald's All-American and NBA Legacy SF Commits to Alabama

Jaxon Richardson, a McDonald’s All-American and one of the top basketball players in the 2026 class, has announced his commitment. He will be heading to Tuscaloosa to play for head coach Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Southeastern Prep (Orlando, FL) small forward is ranked as a four-star and the No. 21 player in the nation according to 247Sports rankings.

Alabama Beat Out Some Talented Programs For Richardson

Jaxon Richardson took five official visits during his recruitment and had an extensive list of offers from top programs. The schools he was focusing on were Alabama, Miami, USC, Creighton, and Ole Miss. After weighing his options, Richardson ultimately chose to commit to Alabama, where he’ll join head coach Nate Oats and a talented Crimson Tide roster.

In an interview with 247Sports, Richardson said, "I chose Alabama because of their style of play. They play fast, are defensive-minded, and very analytical. They‘ve been there since my freshman year so that's been important to me."

A Family Full of NBA Stars

Richardson's father, Jason, was a star at Michigan State and won a national championship in 2000 under Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo. Jason played 15 years in the NBA and was a career 17.1 points per game scorer and a two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion. Plus, Richardson was a member of the 2002 All-NBA Rookie First Team.

Jaxson's brother, Jase, was a first-round draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. Jase played one season at Michigan State and was a Big Ten All-Freshman Team member. Jase is averaging 4.6 points per game as an NBA rookie.

With Jaxon opting to not go to Michigan State like his dad and older brother he has an oppurtunirty to crarve his own path at Alabama.

Southeastern Prep Academy National Basketball Team is On Fire

The Southeastern Prep basketball team is 38-8 this season and boast a 10-1 record in Disirct play. Southeastern also beat Montverde Academy one of the best programs in the nation year after year. Richardson is averaging 12.1 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assisits, 1,2 steals and a block per game this year.

Alabama Has a Great Recruiting Class in 2026

Richaredosn joins two other four-star prospects in shooting guards Qayden Samuels and Tarris Bouie. Alabama's 2026 class is ranked No. 9 in the counrtry and could go up if Oats deciodes to add more high school talent.