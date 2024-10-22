New Smyrna Beach football coach John Wilkinson snags win No. 200
To say that winning high school football games is part of John Wilkinson’s DNA is an understatement.
A former player for Merritt Island High, one of the Space Coast’s most storied programs, he has more than made his mark as a head coach across the state of Florida. Last Friday night, the four-time state champion picked up his 200th career win by leading New Smyrna Beach to a 35-0 victory against Deltona.
New Smyrna Beach ran its record to 6-1, clinching its sixth winning season in seven years under Wilkinson. He is 43-25 now at the Volusia County school.
A University of Florida graduate, Wilkinson instilled a winning culture at New Smyrna Beach after molding Cocoa High into a national power during his 13 years there (2005-2017). He compiled a 144-25 record at the Brevard County school, winning four state championships, including three in a row from 2008-10. He won his fourth title in 2016.
“I’ve been lucky to keep staff together at both places; continuity really helps,” said Wilkinson, who left Cocoa to be closer to his family and home in New Smyrna Beach. “Cocoa and New Smyrna Beach are definitely two totally different places with different circumstances. Adapting has been key.”
While Wilkinson benefited from hugely athletic players at Cocoa, he has helped New Smyrna Beach forge its own identity with sound defense. He began his coaching career at Brooksville Central, spending three years there before getting hired at Cocoa.
Wilkinson said he has had more than 150 players go on to college, and four to the NFL. “I’ve had Cocoa players in each of the last four Super Bowls.”
Those four were: Jamel Dean, cornerback, Tampa Bay; Javian Hawkins, running back, practice squad, Los Angeles Rams; Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, defensive back, Philadelphia Eagles; and Jawaan Taylor, offensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs.
Along the way, he was named Florida Coach of the Year by the National Federation of Coaches in 2011, and later was inducted into the Florida Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Space Coast Hall of Fame, according to a story in the Space Coast Daily.
New Smyrna Beach will host Rockledge for the Class 4A, District 6 championship this week. Perhaps another state title is looming.
