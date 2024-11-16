High School

NSU University vs. The Master's Academy: Live score updates; SSAA State Championship

Follow live as the Sharks and Eagles clash for a state title at The Villages in Orlando

Jeff Gardenour

The undefeated Master's Academy Eagles will attempt to cap off a perfect season when they face the NSU University Sharks in the Sunshine State Athletic Association State Championship Game at The Villages in Orland.
The Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) state championship game features the NSU University Sharks (9-3) challenging undefeated Master's Academy (11-0) in a title game to be played at The Villages in Orlando.

Master's Academy rolled to a 40-29 victory over Christ's Church Academy in last week's semifinals, while the Sharks swam past Oasis, 21-10.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Eastern time) and the game is being streamed live on the SportsFlixTv (subscription required).

NSU UNIVERSITY VS. MASTER'S ACADEMY

NSU University

Master's Academy

PREGAME

- Kickoff is schedule for 7 pm ET

JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

