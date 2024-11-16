NSU University vs. The Master's Academy: Live score updates; SSAA State Championship
Follow live as the Sharks and Eagles clash for a state title at The Villages in Orlando
The Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) state championship game features the NSU University Sharks (9-3) challenging undefeated Master's Academy (11-0) in a title game to be played at The Villages in Orlando.
Master's Academy rolled to a 40-29 victory over Christ's Church Academy in last week's semifinals, while the Sharks swam past Oasis, 21-10.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Eastern time) and the game is being streamed live on the SportsFlixTv (subscription required).
NSU UNIVERSITY VS. MASTER'S ACADEMY
1
2
3
4
F
NSU University
Master's Academy
PREGAME
- Kickoff is schedule for 7 pm ET
