High School

Orlando Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - August 28-29, 2025

Get Orlando area schedules and scores as the 2025 Florida high school football season continues on August 28-29

Gray Reid

Chaminade Madonna vs Clearwater Central Catholic / Robson Lopes
Chaminade Madonna vs Clearwater Central Catholic / Robson Lopes / Robson Lopes

There are 55 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area this weekend, including three games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Orlando Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups include No 6. Cocoa vs Mainland, Osceola vs No. 10 Lake Mary, and Timber Creek vs No. 4 Jones.

Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025

There are 2 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Thursday, August 28. You can follow every game on our Orlando Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025

There are 53 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Friday, August 29. You can follow every game on our Orlando Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

St. Edward's (0-0) at Space Coast (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Orangewood Christian (1-0) at Cornerstone Charter Academy (0-1) - 4:00 PM

Cocoa Beach (0-1) at Master's Academy (0-0) - 4:00 PM

Central Florida Christian Academy (1-0) at Marco Island Academy (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Taylor (0-1) at Mount Dora Christian Academy (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Vanguard (0-1) at Lake Minneola (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Ocoee (1-0) at Olympia (0-1) - 4:00 PM

Impact Christian Academy (1-0) at Halifax Academy (0-1) - 4:00 PM

Holy Trinity Episcopal (0-0) at Titusville (0-1) - 4:00 PM

Innovation (0-0) at Oak Ridge (0-1) - 4:00 PM

Palm Bay (0-1) at Bayside (0-1) - 4:00 PM

West Orange (1-0) at Wekiva (0-1) - 4:00 PM

Harmony (0-1) at Poinciana (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Tavares (1-0) at South Lake (1-0) - 4:00 PM

John Carroll Catholic (0-1) at Okeechobee (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Sickles (0-1) at Oviedo (0-1) - 4:00 PM

Lake Howell (0-1) at Flagler Palm Coast (1-0) - 4:00 PM

University (0-1) at Dr. Phillips (0-0) - 4:00 PM

New Smyrna Beach (0-0) at DeLand (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Leesburg (1-0) at Wildwood (0-1) - 4:00 PM

Lecanto (1-0) at The Villages Charter (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Horizon (1-0) at Lake Nona (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Freedom (0-1) at Satellite (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Deltona (1-0) at Viera (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Melbourne (1-0) at Merritt Island (0-1) - 4:00 PM

Colonial (0-1) at Lake Buena Vista (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Mainland (0-0) at Cocoa (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Seminole (0-1) at Heritage (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Astronaut (1-0) at Gateway (0-0) - 4:00 PM

Rockledge (0-1) at Eau Gallie (0-1) - 4:00 PM

Crystal River (1-0) at West Port (0-1) - 4:00 PM

Lake Weir (1-0) at Citrus (0-1) - 4:00 PM

Varsity Opponent (0-1) at Edgewater (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Lake Brantley (1-0) at East River (0-1) - 4:00 PM

Eustis (0-1) at Atlantic (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Cypress Creek (0-1) at Windermere (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Boone (1-0) at Hagerty (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Apopka (0-1) at Evans (0-1) - 4:00 PM

Lake Mary (1-0) at Osceola (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Jones (1-0) at Timber Creek (1-0) - 4:00 PM

University (1-0) at Matanzas (0-1) - 4:00 PM

Celebration (0-1) at Winter Springs (1-0) - 4:00 PM

Winter Park (0-1) at Berkeley (0-0) - 4:30 PM

Hawthorne (1-0) at Newberry (0-1) - 4:30 PM

Springstead (0-1) at South Sumter (1-0) - 4:30 PM

Pine Ridge (0-1) at St. Cloud (1-0) - 4:30 PM

North Marion (0-1) at Fivay (0-1) - 4:30 PM

Bradford (1-0) at Dunnellon (0-1) - 4:30 PM

Interlachen (1-0) at Central (1-0) - 4:30 PM

Belleview (0-1) at Fort White (0-1) - 4:30 PM

