Orlando Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 59 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area this weekend, including three games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Orlando Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups include No. 11 Cocoa at No. 25 Vero Beach and No. 8 Lake Mary at No. 15 Lakeland.
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are 2 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Thursday, September 4.
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Friday, September 5.
6:30 PM EST Game:
Paxon (2-0) at Williston (0-1)
7:00 PM EST Games:
Gateway Charter (0-2) at Mount Dora Christian Academy (2-0)
Cornerstone Charter Academy (1-1) at Keswick Christian (2-0)
Seabreeze (0-1) at Halifax Academy (0-2)
Holy Trinity Episcopal (0-1) at Port St. Lucie (0-2)
Colonial (1-1) at Windermere (2-0)
Titusville (1-1) at West Orange (2-0)
Oak Ridge (0-2) at Liberty (0-0)
Ocoee (2-0) at Lake Nona (2-0)
Palm Bay (1-1) at Cocoa Beach (1-1)
St. Cloud (2-0) at Poinciana (1-1)
The Villages Charter (2-0) at South Lake (2-0)
Tohopekaliga (2-0) at Hagerty (1-1)
South Fork (1-1) at Okeechobee (1-0)
Oviedo (1-1) at Lake Brantley (2-0)
Ransom Everglades (1-1) at New Smyrna Beach (0-1)
Innovation (1-0) at Leesburg (2-0)
University (1-1) at Melbourne (1-1)
Spruce Creek (1-0) at Creekside (0-2)
Wekiva (0-2) at Horizon (1-1)
Forest (1-0) at Trinity Catholic (0-0)
Flagler Palm Coast (1-1) at Mainland (1-0)
Lyman (0-2) at Seminole (1-1)
Merritt Island (1-1) at DeLand (2-0)
Lake Buena Vista (1-1) at University (0-2)
Florida State University School (1-1) at Hawthorne (2-0)
Crescent City (1-1) at Interlachen (1-1)
Cocoa (1-1) at Vero Beach (2-0)
Eustis (1-1) at Umatilla (2-0)
Viera (1-1) at Astronaut (2-0)
Heritage (1-1) at Eau Gallie (1-1)
Dunnellon (0-2) at West Port (0-2)
Citrus (0-2) at Wildwood (0-2)
Edgewater (2-0) at Freedom (0-2)
Timber Creek (1-1) at East River (0-2)
Atlantic (1-1) at Father Lopez (1-0)
Cypress Creek (0-2) at Gateway (0-1)
Olympia (0-2) at Boone (2-0)
Apopka (0-2) at Dr. Phillips (1-0)
Sebastian River (0-1) at Harmony (1-1)
Osceola (1-1) at Winter Haven (2-0)
Matanzas (1-1) at Deltona (2-0)
Dakota Ridge (1-0) at Winter Springs (2-0)
Rockledge (0-2) at Cardinal Mooney (1-1)
Bayside (0-2) at Tradition Preparatory (1-1)
Pine Ridge (0-2) at Lake Howell (1-1)
7:30 PM EST Games:
Lake Weir (2-0) at West Nassau (2-0)
Vanguard (1-1) at Newberry (0-2)
Fort White (1-1) at North Marion (1-1)
Haines City (0-2) at Lake Minneola (1-1)
Celebration (0-2) at Lake Region (0-2)
Lake Mary (2-0) at Lakeland (1-1)
Bradford (2-0) at South Sumter (2-0)
Bishop Moore (2-0) at Bartow (1-1)
Belleview (0-2) at Chiefland (1-1)
Orlando Area High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025
There are 2 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Saturday, September 6.
