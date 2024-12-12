Rising 3-star 2026 CB Danny Odem covers Florida visit and recruiting
Zone, man, off-man – you name it, Danny Odem has got you covered. Most corners are only active in one area of the game, going against the pass. With the Class of 2026 talent, Odem is ever present on the field. Watching the First Academy (Orlando, FL) cornerback play, his passion for the game comes through on every snap. That dedication to the game was in Gainesville on Wednesday checking out the Gators.
Working his way to 13 scholarships, Odem updated which programs might be next on his offer sheet, “Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Ohio State, those are the main ones right now. North Carolina, they keep in touch too. There are a couple of others, but that’s all I can think of right now.”
Visits during the 2024 season were taken to Miami, Florida, and North Carolina. The rapport with the Hurricanes is growing.
“That relationship is good,” Odem stated. “Coach (Chevis) Jackson (CB) hits me up; he called me this morning. He keeps in contact often.”
Florida’s bond is tight.
“That relationship is great,” Odem shared. “I am leaving Florida right now.”
Odem continued talking about his time with Florida’s coaching staff, “The visit was great. I watched practice, toured the facilities, and talked to their coaches.”
With former New England Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick signing on to lead the Tar Heels, that has Odem’s attention.
“I feel like he will turn the program around, and do great things there,” Odem said.
Another visit could happen this weekend.
“I am trying to get to Syracuse for a Junior Day this weekend,” Odem stated. “If not this weekend, then this spring.”
Odem shared his thoughts on the Orange’s coaching staff, “Our relationship is great. A few of them reach out a couple of days out of the week.”
In addition to visiting Syracuse when the schedule works out, there are two more trips Odem wants to take in the New Year.
“I will be back at Florida for a Junior Day in January, and I will go on a couple of visits to Miami,” Odem stated. “I will visit where I am invited.”
Odem was all over the gridiron for the Royals during his junior run producing 45 tackles, two tackles for a loss, two picks, two forced fumbles, and picked up a fumble.