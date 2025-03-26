Scott Guttery steps down as Evangelical Christian head boys basketball coach
Earlier this week, Evangelical Christian head boys basketball coach Scott Guttery stepped down from his coaching position, he announced on his social media. Guttery was also an assistant athletic director with the school.
Guttery was the head coach for the Sentinels for the last eight seasons where he went 116-104 during his tenure with the program. Prior to Evangelical Christian, Guttery served as the head boys basketball coach at Fort Myers High School where he coached from 2007 to 2017.
The Sentinels finished the 2024-2025 season with a 13-13 record and had their season come to an end during the district quarterfinals against Canterbury (Fort Myers) and failed to qualify for the regional playoffs.
Guttery took over Evangelical Christian in 2017 for Brian Lusco who coached the Sentinels from 2013 to 2016.
