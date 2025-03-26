High School

Scott Guttery steps down as Evangelical Christian head boys basketball coach

Guttery coached the Sentinels for the last eight seasons, going 114-102 in his tenure. Guttery also coached at Fort Myers High School for 10 seasons.

Ross Van De Griek

Evangelical Christian School's (ECS) basketball coach Scott Guttery leads ECS against Canterbury on Friday at ECS in Fort Myers. ECS beat Canterbury 63-47. Ecs Scott Guttery 2
Earlier this week, Evangelical Christian head boys basketball coach Scott Guttery stepped down from his coaching position, he announced on his social media. Guttery was also an assistant athletic director with the school.

Guttery was the head coach for the Sentinels for the last eight seasons where he went 116-104 during his tenure with the program. Prior to Evangelical Christian, Guttery served as the head boys basketball coach at Fort Myers High School where he coached from 2007 to 2017.

The Sentinels finished the 2024-2025 season with a 13-13 record and had their season come to an end during the district quarterfinals against Canterbury (Fort Myers) and failed to qualify for the regional playoffs.

Guttery took over Evangelical Christian in 2017 for Brian Lusco who coached the Sentinels from 2013 to 2016.

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

