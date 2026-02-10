Son Of Legendary Golfer Tiger Woods Makes College Decision
The son of one of the most well-known golfer in the history of the sport has made his college decision.
Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, announced his commitment to attend Florida State University on Tuesday.
Woods, a junior at The Benjamin School, will be part of the Class of 2027 for the Seminols along with fellow standout Miles Russell, who is ranked as the No. 1 player in the American Junior Golf Association’s Rolex Rankings.
Charlie Woods Has Helped The Benjamin School Win Two Florida High School Golf State Championships
The younger Woods helped lead The Benjamin School to a Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A state championship back in November, firing a team-low 68. Last May, he made a major climb up the AJGA’s rankings, going from No. 838 to No. 14 overall after a victory at the Team TaylorMade Invitational.
The Bucs also won a state championship during his freshman season and finished as runners-up in 2024.
Tiger Woods is a 15-time major champion who played for two seasons at Stanford before turning pro. Charlie Woods’ older sister, Sam, currently attends school at Stanford.
Like his father, who was in the national spotlight at an early age, Charlie Woods has competed alongside Tiger Woods in several marquee events. Tiger Woods was just 15 years old when he became the youngest U.S. Junior Amateur champion, winning it three years in a row.
Tiger Woods Dominated His Two Seasons Of Collegiate Golf With Stanford
When Tiger Woods enrolled at Stanford, the Cardinal were the defending NCAA champions. He won his first event after enrolling in 1994 by claiming the 40th Annual William H. Tucker Invitational.
In 1995, Tiger Woods was voted the Pac-10 Player of the Year, NCAA All-American and Stanford’s Male Freshman of the Year. He competed in his first PGA Tour major at 19 years old, entering the Masters and tying for 41st overall.
Charlie Woods has also won the 2024 South Florida PGA Junior Cup and was a runner-up playing with his father at the 2021 and 2024 PNC Championship.