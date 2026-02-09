AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Pebble Beach

Another PGA Tour event, another outright bet that couldn't finish the job. Last week’s WM Phoenix Open delivered us one of the most heartbreaking losses we’ll suffer as golf bettors, losing with Hideki Matsuyama at 27-1 when all he had to do was par the 72nd hole.

We move on to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and I’ll do my best to pick another golfer to give us a shot to win and outright bet on Sunday. Let’s take a look at the odds to win and then I’ll give you my top three plays.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +1300

Si Woo Kim +2500

Viktor Hovland +2500

Justin Rose +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Xander Schauffele +2700

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Chris Gotterup +3000

Russell Henley +3000

Jake Knapp +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Matt Fitzpatrick +3300

Maverick McNealy +3300

Patrick Cantlay +3300

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am how to watch

Thursday: 3–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3–7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday: 1–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse

Date: Thursday, Feb. 12–Sunday, Feb. 15

Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million to winner)

2025 champion: Rory McIlroy

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am notable golfers

Scottie Scheffler: Pebble Beach is one of the few big-time venues that Scottie Scheffler has yet to win. He has two top-10 finishes here the past two seasons but has yet to truly contend. Last week, Scheffler had an inexplicably bad first round, but stormed all the way back and finished just one shot out of a playoff. He proved that even if he has a bad round, he’s good enough to storm all the way back and contend.

Rory McIlroy: The defending Masters champion is ready to make his 2026 PGA Tour debut. He enters this week as the defending champion of Pebble Beach, winning by two strokes over Shane Lowry. The last time he teed it up was at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic last month, posting a disappointing T33 finish.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am best bets

Pebble Beach is all about great iron play and hitting greens, and distance off the tee isn’t the advantage it is at most courses. With that in mind, I’m going to bet on golfers who fit that description, and past success at Pebble Beach and links-style courses is a bonus.

Russell Henley +3000 via FanDuel

If you want to bet on an accurate golfer, you bet on Russell Henley. That’s just the way it is in the golf betting world. He has quietly been one of the best on the planet over the past six months, posting a top-20 finish in 10 straight starts dating to the Memorial Tournament in June. The last time he finished outside the top 20 was in last year’s PGA Championship.

He's coming off a T19 finish at the Sony Open and a T8 finish at The American Express where he gained loads of strokes on the field with his approach play. Now, he returns to an event where he finished T5 in last year. He’s my best bet to win this week.

Matt Fitzpatrick +3400 via DraftKings

Now might be the time to buy some stock in Matt Fitzpatrick. He had a slow start to the 2025, but found momentum in the second half of the year, capping it off with a win at the DP World Tour Championship in November.

He’s now coming off a solo ninth at last week’s WM Phoenix Open, gaining +1.22 true strokes per round with his approach play and he was third in the field in strokes-gained tee to green. He also has a strong history with playing links golf, including finishing T6 at this event in 2022.

Shane Lowry +6400 via DraftKings

Shane Lowry had a great fall swing of events on the DP World Tour, posting four straight T12 finishes or better. He’s known as an accurate iron player and is fifth in the field in strokes-gained approach over the past six months. Now, he returns to an event he finished runner-up at last season.

If Lowry can get a few putts to drop, he has a chance to be in contention on the weekend.

