Son of West Virginia Football Legend Offered by Mountaineers
Noel Devine Jr. has yet to even step on a high school football field.
That has not stopped college coaches from recruiting the Class of 2030 eighth-grader, who is the son of prep legend Noel Devine.
If you are too young to have experienced the Devine factor on a high school or college football field, do yourself a favor and check out these clips on YouTube.
As for the younger Devine, he earned an offer from Miami earlier this year, marking the first for the rising prospect. With West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez becoming the second, he could possibly following in the footsteps of his father.
“Surreal moment my son Noel received his 2nd offer,” the elder Devine said. “From my alma mater, where I now coach and from the same coach who offered me coming out of high school. Proud is an understatement.”
Devine noted that his son is the first eighth-grader to ever be offered by Rodriguez.
Like his dad, Devine Jr. has an incredible amount of speed, having been clocked at 11.30 in the 100-meter dash while competing for Cape Breeze Athletics at a regional event for the Junior Olympics.
Noel Devine Made an Impact in Florida High School Football
Competing for North Fort Myers High School, Devine became the Lee County career leader for rushing yards, surpassing former NFL running back Earnest Graham. The U.S. Army All-American was one of the top running back recruits in the country, finishing his senior year with over 2,100 yards and 31 touchdowns.
In his four-year career at West Virginia, Devine ran for over 4,300 yards and scored 31 touchdowns, including a junior season that saw him finish with 1,465 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He ranks among the school’s leaders in several categories including rushing yards and touchdowns.
He would sign with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undefeated free agent before competing in the CFL and other professional football leagues.
Devine returned to his alma mater this past January as an offensive analyst and assistant running backs coach.