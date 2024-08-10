South Suncoast High School Football Media Day 2024: 5 Takeaways
BRADENTON, FLORIDA- High school football is right around the corner when it comes to 2024 regular season, with official practices kicking off back on July 29th (non-contact).
IMG Academy hosted the South Suncoast High School Football Kickoff Media Day at the Legacy Hotel and SBLive's Andy Villamarzo was hand for the event.
We give you five takeaways from the 16 teams that attended the high school football kickoff event and what stood out to us from the South Suncoast Region of the Sunshine State.
1. IMG Academy features one of the country's toughest schedules
IMG Academy National head coach Billy Miller have annually one of the toughest schedules in the nation by design. "We've got a really great schedule all across the board," Miller said. "We can't worry about the teams that don't want to play us. We're really fortunate for the teams that want to play us Mandarin, Cocoa and Venice in the state of Florida who do want to play us. We're excited for those games in the state of Florida." Miller gave a nod to programs like Bartram Trail and Pine Forest who stepped up to play the Ascenders in 2023. With IMG Academy playing both Corner Canyon (Utah) and Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) on the road to begin the season, there's really no slouches from the beginning to the end.
2. Venice's schedule is as good as any in the Sunshine State
There are teams like the aforementioned IMG Academy, Chaminade-Madonna and Plantation American Heritage that have put together difficult 2024 schedules. Taking a deeper look at Venice's schedule and head coach John Peacock has put together a strong road ahead. The Indians will face Bishop Verot, Clearwater Central Catholic, Cocoa, IMG Academy National, Miami Northwestern, Port Charlotte, Sarasota Riverview and Tampa Bay Tech. Three of those teams have played in state championships in the previous three years. "I've seen some schedules out there that I think are a little tougher," Peacock said. "Obviously, I think we have one of the tougher schedules in the state of Florida. We don't really have any weeks off." Peacock made it clear the program's aim is to finish with gold, not silver, around their necks come December.
3. JacQuez Green expecting big things from Hurricanes' defensive line
Of course a lot of the talk surrounding Manatee comes around its quarterback Andrew Heidel (Army commitment), but many might forget the Hurricanes' defensive line. Manatee head coach Jacquez Green is bullish when he speaks about the talent up front, especially in the defensive interior with Mercer commitment Ean Johnson-Kelley and Alvoid Kennon Jr. Each defensive tackle weighs in around 275 pounds and are as good as any on the South Suncoast. Not many defenses in the state can boast the kind of defensive interior Manatee has.
4. Former South Carolina star Ace Sanders embraces challenge at Bayshore
Many remember Ace Sanders and his days as a star wide receiver at Manatee High School and then at the University of South Carolina. The former NFL receiver (2013 fourth round pick) now is taking on the challenge of leading his own high school football program and he's got some help. Former NFL Pro Bowl corerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie will join Sanders' staff as a defensive backs coach, helping bring more experience to the staff. Sanders, who played for former Florida/South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier, has high hopes heading into his first season at the helm.
5. Port Charlotte's defense will lean on FSU commitment Myron Charles
It's a nice luxury to have when one of your defensive linemen is a Florida State commitment. That's the case for the Port Charlotte Pirates, as head coach Jordan Ingman has the talents of 2025 4-star defensive lineman Myron Charles. Charles returns to the team for his senior season and he will need to create a ton of havoc on the front seven as Port Charlotte faces a daunting 2024 slate of games. The schedule includes state powerhouses Dunbar, Naples and Venice. Now in a new classification (Class 4A), Charles will need to be the key cog on the front seven.
