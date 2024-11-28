State of Florida programs making early recruiting inroads with Devonte Anderson

Sunshine State teams get rising three-star 2026 ATH Devonte Anderson on campus
When you are as good as Devonte Anderson, there will be high level decisions on where to play him at the college level. For now, Anderson (6-1, 185) is happy slaying 7A Florida teams in all three phases of the game. Already on recruiting boards across the nation, the 2026 West Orange High School talent is still on the recruiting rise.
To appreciate Anderson is to understand what he brings to the gridiron. Through 12 games this season with the Warriors, Anderson has pulled down 18 passes for 285 yards with a score, ended 30 plays with three picks, and has 10 passes knocked away. On special teams he has taken six kickoffs back 192 yards. Highlighting the game-changing talents, a pick-six and kickoff return for a touchdown is on the 2024 resume.
“I play cornerback and receiver,” Anderson said. "I start on both sides of the ball.”
Without a favorite primary position, college coaches see him as a defender.
“The feedback that I have received is, I have great size, they like that I am a long DB. They want me at corner because I am long, lengthy, and because I press well. They are recruiting me as a corner right now.”
The Warriors are preparing Anderson for any next level defense.
“We run a 3-man front,” Anderson stated. “We run a lot of coverages. We run man, lots of Seminole, Cover 4, and Cover 3. It depends on our opponent. Whatever they do when they come out, we adjust to it.”
Two games this season stand out to Anderson as best effort contests.
“The Wekiva or Ocoee game were my best,” Anderson shared. “Against Wekiva I had three receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown. I had some PBUs (pass breakups) and a pick-six. I had two TDs in that game.”
The West Orange based squad is two games into the Florida High School Football Playoffs. The play of the Warriors in the postseason was covered.
“The playoff run has been great,” Anderson stated. “We have been executing. We’ve bounced back to form from last year when we missed the playoffs. This has been special to us. How we’ve been working, we are going round to round, practicing hard, and we are taking advantage of the next Friday opportunity to excel and get our name out there.”
The Warriors (10-2) go on the road Friday to face powerhouse Venice (11-1).
“We will do our thing,” Anderson said. “They are a good team, a hard-hitting team. We will play our best and try to get this win.”
With recruiting, 15 teams have laid down offers. The interested parties scouting Anderson was listed.
“Pitt, Maryland, Louisville, and ECU (East Carolina),” Anderson shared. “Pitt, Maryland, and Louisville are sending me stuff. I have a lot of follows on Twitter from coaches.”
Anderson continued sharing the heaviest communication from offering schools, “Florida, Auburn, Minnesota, West Virginia, Illinois, Iowa State, and UCF.”
In-state programs have been able to get Anderson in the stadium for games this fall.
“I went to Florida a couple times,” Anderson stated. “Florida is close by my home. I went to Maryland, FSU for games, and to UCF for the Colorado game.”
The time in Gainesville has been a success.
“They went great,” Anderson said. “They show great love, like it is already home. They stay on top of you through the recruiting process. They have a great program, great facilities, great coaches – just great all over. They have a great head coach (Billy Napier). They are exceling now. They had their ups and downs, but they are coming back up. They are winning big games like against Ole Miss.”
One thing could have made a bigger difference for Anderson while in Tallahassee.
“It went well, they just haven’t offered yet,” Anderson stated.
Orlando was a fun time.
“It was a good visit,” Anderson shared. “All the recruits that were there, and they were showing love. We were chopping it up.”
All visits have been put on hold for now with the Warriors in the playoffs.
