Tampa Area High School Football Schedules and Scores - September 4-6, 2025

Get Tampa area schedules and scores as the 2025 Florida high school football season continues on September 4-6

Lakeland's Shanard Clower looks for running room in the second quarter against Tampa Bay Tech on Friday night in the Class 5A, Region 2 final at Bryant Stadium /Roy Fuoco
There are 56 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area this weekend, including four games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups include No. 10 Armwood at No. 9 Tampa Bay Tech and No. 8 Lake Mary at No. 15 Lakeland.

Tampa Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

7:00 PM EST Games:

Ambassadors Christian Academy (0-0) at Keswick Christian (2-0)

Cornerstone Charter Academy (1-1) at Keswick Christian (2-0)

Evangelical Christian (0-1) at St. Petersburg Catholic (2-0)

Oak Ridge (0-2) at Liberty (0-0)

Frostproof (3-0) at Victory Christian Academy (1-0)

Tarpon Springs (1-1) at Osceola (1-1)

Parrish Community (2-0) at Palm Harbor University (1-1)

East Lake (1-1) at St. Petersburg (1-1)

Hollins (0-2) at Countryside (1-1)

Leto (0-2) at Northside Christian (1-0)

Lake Placid (0-1) at Discovery (0-2)

Northeast (0-2) at Gibbs (2-0)

Citrus (0-2) at Wildwood (0-2)

Booker (1-1) at Calvary Christian (2-0)

Boca Ciega (1-1) at Largo (0-2)

Clearwater (2-0) at Lakewood (2-0)

Lakewood Ranch (2-0) at Braden River (1-1)

Osceola (1-1) at Winter Haven (2-0)

Rockledge (0-2) at Cardinal Mooney (1-1)

Seminole (0-2) at Sunlake (1-1)

Sarasota (1-1) at North Port (0-2)

7:30 PM EST Games:

Strawberry Crest (2-0) at Brandon (1-1)

Weeki Wachee (2-0) at Tenoroc (0-1)

Spoto (1-1) at Plant City (2-0)

Wiregrass Ranch (0-2) at Zephyrhills (2-0)

Wharton (1-1) at Sumner (1-1)

Pasco (0-2) at Springstead (0-2)

Plant (1-1) at Robinson (0-2)

Palmetto (2-0) at Riverview (1-0-1)

Riverview (1-1) at Middleton (1-1)

Haines City (0-2) at Lake Minneola (1-1)

Fivay (0-2) at River Ridge (2-0)

Celebration (0-2) at Lake Region (0-2)

Nature Coast Tech (1-1) at Lecanto (1-1)

Mulberry (1-1) at George Jenkins (1-1)

Columbia (2-0) at Hillsborough (0-2)

Lake Mary (2-0) at Lakeland (1-1)

King (0-2) at Freedom (0-2)

Jefferson (2-0) at Mitchell (2-0)

Hudson (0-2) at Cypress Creek (0-2)

Hardee (0-2) at Lemon Bay (0-2)

Gaither (1-1) at Durant (1-1)

Bishop Moore (2-0) at Bartow (1-1)

Armwood (2-0) at Tampa Bay Tech (2-0)

Dunedin (0-2) at Land O' Lakes (1-1)

Gainesville (1-1) at Crystal River (2-0)

DeSoto County (0-2) at Central (2-0)

Pinellas Park (1-1) at Bayshore (1-1)

Newsome (0-2) at East Bay (1-1)

Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (0-1) at Anclote (0-2)

Lennard (2-0) at Blake (1-1)

Lake Wales (2-0) at Auburndale (0-1)

Sickles (0-2) at Alonso (1-1)

Kathleen (1-1) at Cairo (0-2)

8:00 PM EST Games:

Jesuit (1-0) at Valdosta (3-0)

Manatee (1-1) at Lowndes (3-0)

Published
