Tampa Bay high school football: Top 20 quarterbacks returning for the 2024 season
Tampa Bay high school football fans can expect an air raid this fall, thanks to a plethora of talented quarterbacks.
Following a season in which area signal-callers put up some stellar numbers, things figure to be even more pass-happy in 2024. Multiple players already have received strong interest from colleges, and many others have multiple offers.
Here are the Top 20 returning Tampa Bay quarterbacks this fall:
Will Griffin, Jesuit: The Florida commitment has filled out at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds at quarterback, Griffin’s size has colleges wowed all over the country. This past season, Griffin completed 244-of-361 passes for 3,404 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Jershaun Newton, Clearwater Central Catholic:The dual-threat quarterback was once again a force on both sides of the ball for the Class 1M state finalist Marauders. Newton, who has committed to Illinois, surpassed 1,000 yards through the air and on the ground, accounting for 27 touchdowns.
Chris Denson, Plant City: You might not know a lot about Denson, but the junior was putting up some big numbers for the Raiders last season. Denson has thrown for 2,147 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Jordan Magwood, Carrollwood Day: Transferring to Carrollwood Day from Seffner Christian last off-season, Magwood had his best season yet. The Patriots' starting quarterback threw for 2,177 yards and 22 touchdowns. Magwood, a Florida Atlantic commitment, also rushed for 234 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Michael Ryan, Durant: Though more diminutive in size, Ryan played a huge role every Friday night for the Cougars. The Durant signal caller threw for 1,927 yards, 24 touchdowns and just six picks. Ryan helped lead the Cougars to the region semifinals last season.
Rhys Brush, Armwood: Better get to know this name if you’re someone in the Tampa Bay area. Brush helped the Hawks return the playoffs in 2023, throwing for 1,640 yards, 23 touchdowns and just a mere three picks.
Darryon Jones, Tampa Bay Tech: Another Tampa area quarterback that had himself a solid sophomore season was Jones out of Hillsborough, but now is at Tampa Bay Tech for this upcoming fall. Jones completed 135-of-236 passes for 1,971 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Logan Rogers, Tampa Bay Tech: The quarterback saw time in five games last season and looks to be the starter this fall for the Titans. Rogers last season completing 32-of-49 passes for 642 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception.
Eric Archield Jr., Robinson: One of the area's best passers had himself a tremendous 2023 campaign for the Knights and heads into 2024 looking to cap a great high school career. Archield Jr., a Delaware commitment, completed 128-of-210 passes for 2,019 yards, 23 touchdowns to just five picks.
Joseph Glennon, Alonso: Glennon transferred to Alonso ahead of the 2023 season from Mitchell and it paid off for the quarterback. As a junior signal caller, Glennon finished throwing for 1,829 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Nathan Richardson, Spoto: Talk about putting up some big time yardage a season ago. Richardson let it fly for the Spartans, finishing completing 117-of-224 passes for 2,310 yards and 22 touchdowns. Expect big things from the rising junior this fall.
Jaylen White, Clearwater: Though White wasn't tasked to throw the ball as much, the Tornadoes' signal caller proved himself to becoming one of Pinellas County's better passers. White completed 145-of-219 passes for 1,847 yards and 13 scores.
Will Seibert, Palm Harbor University: A junior last season, Seibert turned some heads tossing and running the rock on Friday nights. The quarterback ended 2023 completing 38-of-74 passes for 572 yards and five touchdowns. Also rushed for 359 yards and scored six times.
Ayden Wallace, Lakewood: Another sophomore that makes the list is Wallace, who has really shown throughout the spring that he's primed for a strong 2024 season. The gunslinger completed 46-of-94 passes for 898 yards and eight scores at Fivay last fall.
Cooper Hayes, Berkeley Prep: When you got guys like Dallas Golden and Joseph Troupe to hand the rock to, not much reason to throw the ball all over the yard. Hayes was efficient when getting the opportunity, throwing for 651 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Joel Morris, Sumner: Coming over via Lake Gibson this off-season, Morris proved to being one of Polk County's top passers last fall. Morris ended the 2023 campaign completing 109-of-205 passes for 1,214 yards and 10 touchdowns.
JC Mirasola, Plant: Sharing time with Trey O'Malley last season, Mirasola shined and will have a chance to be the solo starter this upcoming 2024 campaign. The signal caller ended 2023 completing 112-of-205 passes for 1,431 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Joaquin Kavouklis, Tarpon Springs: Though Kavouklis' next school he will be attending is currently still up in the air as the Knights will no longer be fielding a team, his talent is undeniable. As a freshman, the quarterback finished throwing for 1,581 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Memphys Garcia, Steinbrenner: Garcia didn't see much time last season behind Ty Robinson, but will be the Warriors' starter this fall. Garcia has shined in several 7-on-7 tournaments, including the FHS 7v7 state championships at The Villages.
Eli Millian, East Lake: The Eagles' signal caller played well under center in 2023 and will be expected to put up some strong numbers again this fall. Millian finished last season completing 117-of-191 passes for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl