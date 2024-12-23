Ariah Mills (Athens Christian) won a 17-1 tech fall over Robert Phelan (Lake Gibson) in the 106-pound division on Saturday. / Bill Kemp
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – Silver Spurs Arena was bursting with some of the best high school wrestlers in the country this weekend at the annual Knockout Christmas Classic.
Camden County (Ga.) won the boys tournament, racking up 261.50 points, besting second-place Tuttle (Okla.) with 178 and third-place Miami South Dade with 168.
Camden finished with eight medalist including Ryder Wilder winning the 190-pound division.
Also, Bradley Patterson (120), Hunter Prosen (138), Brock Weaver (157), Brian Wright (175) and Joseph Schulze (285) finished third, Elijah Hattaway (113) was fourth and Brandon Higgins (132) finished fifth.
The boys tournament housed 30 teams from Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Virginia and Tennessee.
Flagler Palm Coast (Fla.) grabbed first place in the girls high school tournament with 196 points, beating second-place South Dade with 166 and third-place Hernando County (Fla.) with 120.50.
Flagler Palm Coast ushered in seven medalist, which included four champions: Joslyn Johnson (105), Mariah Mills(110), Christina Borgmann (130) and Kendall Bibla (170). Additionally, Tiana Fries (145) finished second, Ana Vilar (135), was third and Alexa Calidonio (155) finished fourth.
The girls tournament featured 30 teams from Florida, California, Georgia and Missouri.
Rotchiva Clermont (Freedom) pinned Cheyenne Cruce (Middleburg) at 2:29 in the 235-pound division. / Bill Kemp
Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River) pinned Myron Mendez (Southwest Miami) at 0:33 in the 215-pound division at the Knockout Christmas Classic. / Bill Kemp
Willow White (South Dade) pinned Zoe Delgado (Florida Christian School) at 2:36 in the 120-pound division at the annual Knockout Christmas Classic. / Bill Kemp
Willie White (South Dade) won an 18-4 major decision over Andres DiGrigoli (First Baptist (Naples)) in the 165-pound division. / Bill Kemp
Maximus Brady (Mariner) won an 11-1 major decision over Jovani Solis (South Dade) in the 138-pound division at the annual Knockout Christmas Classic. / Bill Kemp
Joslyn Johnson (Flagler Palm Coast) won an 8-1 decision over Camdyn Elliott (Gulf Breeze) in the 105-pound division. / Bill Kemp
Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge) won a thrilling 5-4 ultimate tie-breaker over Malachi Ortiz (Jesuit) in the 120-pound division. / Bill Kemp
Mackenzie Schultz (Enterprise HS) pinned Kha`Lyah Delva (Ft Pierce Central) at 5:00 in the 155-pound division. / Bill Kemp
Noah Nininger (Staunton River) won a 12-1 major decision over Asher Bacon (First Baptist (Naples)) in the 157-pound division. / Bill Kemp
Kendall Bibla (Flagler Palm Coast) pinned Isabella McFarlane (King) at 2:58 in the 170-pound division at the annual Knockout Christmas Classic. / Bill Kemp
Beau Hickman (TUTTLE) pinned Nikolas Blake (Hagerty) at 3:00 in the 150-pound division at the annual Knockout Christmas Classic at Silver Spurs. / Bill Kemp
Kristy More (Sunlake) pinned Tiana Fries (Flagler Palm Coast) at 3:15 in the 145-pound division at the annual Knockout Christmas Classic. / Bill Kemp
Antonio Mills (Mill Creek) won a 9-2 decision over Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach) in the 126-pound division. / Bill Kemp
Zoey Haney (Troy Buchanan) won a 6-2 decision over Breanna Higgins (Camden County) in the 100-pound division at the annual Knockout Christmas Classic. / Bill Kemp
Christian Fretwell (Lake Gibson) won a 13-8 decision over Lincoln Sledzianoweki (St. John Neumann) in the 106-pound division. / Bill Kemp
Marigona Lau (Glynn Academy) won a 14-4 major decision over Evelyn Holmes-Smith (Enterprise HS) in the 135-pound division. / Bill Kemp
Ryder Wilder (Camden County) won a 15-0 tech fall over Jay Eversole (Lakeway Christian Academy) in the 190-pound division. / Bill Kemp
Mariah Mills (Flagler Palm Coast) won a 9-8 overtime decision over Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge) in the 110-pound division. / Bill Kemp
Nate Manos (Athens Christian) won a 13-5 major decision over Gabriel Easey (Ola) in the 113-pound division at the annual Knockout Christmas Classic. / Bill Kemp
Mallory Ladd (Enterprise HS) pinned Tessa Diaz (Doral Academy) at 1:32 in the 190-pound division at the annual Knockout Christmas Classic. / Bill Kemp
Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek) won a 19-4 tech fall over Xavier Barnhart (St. John Neumann) in the 175-pound division. / Bill Kemp
Rachel Silva (Florida Christian School) won a 19-1 tech fall over Kitelynn Oliver (South Dade) in the 125-pound division. / Bill Kemp
Elle Kaufmann (Lovett School) won a 5-2 decision over Ailee Briggs (Lemon Bay) in the 140-pound division at the annual Knockout Christmas Classic. / Bill Kemp
Bill Kemp is an award-winning sports journalist at the state and national levels. Over the course of 25 years, he’s covered more than 4,000 sporting events including the NFL regular season, playoffs and Super Bowls, Major League Baseball regular season and spring training, NASCAR racing at Daytona and Talladega International Speedways and major college football regular seasons and bowl games.
He was named by the Associated Press Sports Editors as a Top 10 sports columnist and Top 3 by the Alabama Press Association for best sports column and sports page design.
He has served as preps editor at the Lakeland Ledger as well as sports editor at five different newspapers in Florida and Alabama. He has been published in dozens of newspapers including USA Today, the Miami Herald, the Orlando Sentinel, the Jacksonville Times Union and the Tampa Bay Times. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida. He has been writing for SBLive Sports since 2022.