The 22 most underrated Central Florida high school football programs
Central Florida has produced some powerful high school football teams and players through the years, and 2024 should be no different.
But for every Edgewater, Apopka, Cocoa, Seminole, Merritt Island or Rockledge – all of which have won or competed in multiple state championship games – there are scores of other area teams that consistently make their mark on the gridiron. Those teams are still on an upward trajectory in football, making them among the most underrated in the area.
We looked at schools in multiple counties in Central Florida and came up with 22 of the most underrated high school football programs. These are programs that currently are not considered state powers, but are headed in that direction.
Without further ado, here they are:
1. Lake Minneola High School, Lake County
The Hawks have been flying high for a while now, including a state runner-up finish in 2020. Coach Walter Banks recently retired as head coach after compiling a 62-39 record in nine seasons. The school announced it has hired Mike McGlynn, a retired eight-year NFL veteran, as its new coach.
2. DeLand High School, Volusia County
The Bulldogs are located in the western part of the county but have always flown under the radar of Volusia power Daytona Beach Mainland. The school’s hire of former Apopka coaching legend Rick Darlington, who won three state titles for the Blue Darters, has jump-started its fortunes. He led DeLand to a 6-5 record in 2022, and the Class 4S state semifinals last year.
3. Eau Gallie High School, Brevard County
The Melbourne public school has slowly molded itself into a Central Florida power after years of mediocrity. The Commodores went 10-2, won their first district title and advanced to the state playoffs in 2023.
4. Heritage High School, Brevard County
The South Brevard school has become the power of Palm Bay over the last decade. The Panthers went 9-2 last year and is producing some of the nation’s best players. The school opened in 2009 and four years later went 12-1 on the gridiron.
5. Orlando Christian Prep, Orange County
The private school has been a consistent winner for many years, despite struggling to win a state championship. The Warriors went 10-2 in 2023, 11-2 in 2021, 11-1 in 2020, 8-2 in 2019 and 9-2 in 2018.
6. Leesburg High School, Lake County
Former UCF quarterback Steven Moffett turned around the school’s fortunes in a single season last year, leading the Yellow Jackets to a 10-2 record. Leesburg went 2-8 in 2022. But Moffett has departed to be an assistant coach at The First Academy (Orlando) this year. Former Eustis coach Frank Scott, who went 22-17 in four seasons with the Panthers, is the new coach at Leesburg.
7. University High School (Orange City), Volusia County
The Titans are another one of Western Volusia’s better teams, having gone 10-2 last year and 7-4 in 2021.
8. Oviedo High School, Seminole County
The Lions have played in the shadow of Seminole High and Lake Mary for some time now, but they still produce consistent winners on the field. Third-year coach Greg Odierno has gone 10-2 and 8-3 in his first two seasons, making the state playoffs both times.
9. West Orange High School, Orange County
This school annually produces Division I talent, and the Warriors are continuing that tradition with the likes of defensive backs Ivan Taylor and Devonte Anderson, and wide receiver Larry Miles. West Orange went 7-5 in 2022 and 11-2 in 2021.
10. Spruce Creek High School, Volusia County
11. Boone High School, Orange County
Orange school is in the heart of Orlando and traditionally plays a tough schedule and does well. The Braves went 6-5 in 2022, 8-4 in 2021, 8-3 in 2020, and 9-3 in 2017.
12. Titusville High School, Brevard County
This North Brevard County program won state titles in 1982 and 1983 but subsequently had mediocre teams for many years. The Terriers have slowly climbed back into the conversation, though, compiling records of 7-4 and 10-2 the last two seasons.
13. St. Cloud High School, Osceola County
The Bulldogs have flown under the radar of state power Kissimmee Osceola for decades but they still know how to win games. The Dawgs were 8-3 last year, and 7-3 in both 2022 and 2020.
14. Eustis High School, Lake County
Panthers have been solid the last four seasons, going 22-17 under coach Frank Scott, including 7-4 last year. But Scott has moved on to Leesburg, and former UCF standout Joe Burnett is the new coach at Eustis.
15. Olympia High School, Orange County
This Orlando program is known for producing top-quality athletes, including former NFL star running back Chris Johnson, and former NFL quarterback Trevor Siemian. The Titans went 8-3 in 2023 and 6-5 in 2022.
16. Lyman High School, Seminole County
Once the doormat of the county, the Greyhounds have been on an upward trajectory under coach Jermel Jones. The Greyhounds went 6-4 in 2023 and 7-3 in 2022. They won a combined six games the three seasons before that.
17. The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), Seminole County
TMA has blossomed into a state power under coach Garrett Kruczek, the son of former UCF head coach Mike Kruczek. The Eagles won the Sunshine State Athletic Association state title last year, finishing 9-2. They also went 9-2 in 2019 and 8-2 in 2018.
18. New Smyrna Beach, Volusia County
The Barracudas have flourished under coach John Wilkinson, who won three state championships while at Cocoa. Known for their defensive prowess, the Cudas went 6-5 in 2023, 6-4 in 2022, and 7-3 in both 2021 and 2018.
19. Hagerty High School, Seminole County
The Huskies have become a solid winner since the Oviedo school opened in 2005, producing some big-time talent along the way, including former high school All-American quarterback Jeff Driskel. Hagerty went 6-5 in 2023, 8-3 in 2022, and 6-4 in 2021.
20. The First Academy (Orlando), Orange County
The private school power enjoyed immense success under former coach Leroy Kinard, who went 126-51 with 13 playoff appearances in 16 seasons. Jeff Conaway was then hired in 2023 and he went 6-4 in his first season, but is expected to lead the Royals to greater heights in 2024. Before coming to TFA, he led Shiloh Christian (Ark.) to four consecutive state championship appearances, including a title in 2020.
21. Melbourne Central Catholic, Brevard County
The Hustlers, once a vaunted power under former coach Mike Riazzi, is back to winning after going 9-3 in 2023. MCC has a new coach for 2024 in Willie Tillman, who brings 25 years of coaching experience to the private school.
22. Holy Trinity Episcopal, Brevard County
The Melbourne private school has enjoyed a long tradition of winning. The Tigers went 7-4 in 2023, 6-5 in 2022, and 10-2 in 2021. The school has produced strong talent through the years, including current Miami Dolphins safety Marcus Maye.
