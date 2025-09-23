High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 - Sept. 22, 2025
Orange County schools remain the crème de la crème in Central Florida at the midway point of the 2025 Florida high school football season.
Five Orange County teams, led by unbeaten Edgewater (5-0) at No. 1, dot this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Central Florid football rankings. The Eagles dispatched Apopka, 35-0, last week.
Evans (No. 3), Bishop Moore (No. 4), The First Academy (No. 7) and Boone (No. 8) round out Orange County’s ranked teams. TFA (3-2) jumped three spots in this week’s rankings after beating defending Class 7A state champ, Venice, 21-14, last week.
Three Volusia County schools, led by DeLand (No. 6), are in the top 10. Spruce Creek (No. 9) and Mainland (No. 10) round out Volusia’s teams.
The High School on SI Central Florida Football rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTBALL TOP 10 RANKINGS WEEK 5
1. Edgewater (Orlando) (5-0)
Last week: 1
The Eagles won their 11th consecutive regular-season game dating to last year with a 35-0 shutout of Apopka. In posting its second shutout of the season, Edgewater got 258 yards passing and two touchdowns from senior quarterback Carter Emmanuel. EHS hosts Lyman (0-4) on Sept. 26.
2. Vero Beach (4-0)
Last week: 2
The Indians were off last week. They travel to play unbeaten Fort Pierce Central (4-0) on Sept. 26.
3. Evans (4-1)
Last week: 3
The Trojans shut out Horizon, 44-0, for their fourth consecutive victory. Senior athlete Dereon Rogers passed for 230 yards and four TDs to lead Evans, which hosts Lake Howell (4-1) on Sept. 26.
4. Bishop Moore (5-0)
Last week: 4
The unbeaten Hornets stung Melbourne Central Catholic, 41-13, behind 163 yards rushing and two TDs from Amar’e Johnson. Bishoo Moore hosts Tampa Catholic (1-4) on Sept. 26.
5. Lake Brantley (4-0)
Last week: 5
The red-hot Patriots were off last week. Lake Brantley visits Seminole (2-3) on Sept. 26.
6. DeLand (5-0)
Last week: 8
Senior athlete Marceles Carey rushed 10 times for 96 yards and a TD and caught two passes for 22 yards and a score to lead the unbeaten Bulldogs past Deltona, 39-0, in a West Volusia County game.
7. The First Academy (Orlando) (3-2)
Last week: 10
The Royals won their third straight game, beating defending Class 7A state champ, Venice, 21-14. Wide receiver Demetrice McCray caught five passes for 140 yards and two TDs.
8. Boone (5-0)
Last week: 7
The Braves got 232 yards rushing and two TDs from senior Aaron Hardy to beat Ocoee, 24-21, in an Orange County showdown. Boone visits Timber Creek (2-3) on Sept. 26.
9. Spruce Creek (5-0)
Last week: 6
The Hawks rallied past Titusville, 29-22, to remain unbeaten. Junior quarterback PJ Miller passed for four TDs for Spruce Creek, which hosts unbeaten DeLand on Sept. 26 in a monster Volusia County showdown.
10. Mainland (3-1)
Last week: 11
The Buccaneers edged Coffee (Douglas, Ga.), 14-7. Sebastian Johnson passed for 275 yards and two TDs to lead Mainland, which hosts Matanzas (3-2) on Sept. 25.
The Next 10
11. Eau Gallie (3-2)
12. West Orange (4-1)
13. Jones (3-2)
14. Kissimmee Osceola (3-2)
15. Dr. Phillips (4-1)
16. Ocoee (3-2)
17. Lake Mary (2-2)
18. Seminole (2-3)
19. South Lake (4-1)
20. Oviedo (2-2)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962