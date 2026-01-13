High School

Miami Northwestern Makes Decision On New Head Football Coach

School promotes Jerome Thomas Jr. to top position

Dana Becker

Raines wide receiver Kiran Jackson (17) makes the catch while falling backward against Miami Northwestern during the FHSAA Class 3A high school football final at Pitbull Stadium in Miami on Dec. 12, 2025. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
One of the top high school football programs in Florida has a new head coach.

According to a report by Rivals, Jerome Thomas Jr. has been promoted from defensive backs coach to head coach for the Bulls. A graduate of Miami Northwestern High School, Thomas played for Texas Southern and in the NFL in 2015 with the Washington Commanders.

New Head Coach Is Graduate Of Program

“Truly a blessing from God to be the head coach and pour back into these kids,” Thomas said. “I walked this path myself as a player and now as a coach, so I’m familiar and understand what it means to be the head coach at Miami Northwestern.

“The passion and love for this school from Bull alumni and the surrounding community is the best you can ask for.”

Several Key Players Slated To Return For Miami Northwestern In 2026

Miami Northwestern won the Class 3A Florida high school football championship in 2023 under current NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. This past year, the Bulls again reached the 3A state championship game, this time coming up short vs. Raines.

Quarterback Neimann Lawrence had just under 2,000 yards passing and threw 32 touchdowns in 10 games this past year as a sophomore. He is set to return along with receivers Nicholas Lennear and running backs Marquez Fleming and Ryan Mathis.

Jaquatin Victrum served as the interim head coach this past season after Bridgewater returned to the NFL and was later suspended by the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Dana Becker
