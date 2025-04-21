Top 10 Central Florida High School Flag Football Postseason Rankings (4/19/2025)
Central Florida high school flag football teams have been a big hit all season. Now, they are looking for more as the regional playoffs get underway this coming week.
We looked at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and compiled the High School on SI Top 25 Central Florida flag football postseason rankings.
The rankings are based on regular season records, head-to-head matchups, district tournament finishes, and more. We will continue to rank the teams as they progress through the playoffs. High School on SI welcomes input, including action photos, for our weekly poll.
Reach Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
High School on SI Central Florida Flag Football Postseason Rankings
1. Spruce Creek (16-0)
Volusia County’s top team won the Class 4A, District 2 championship by beating West Port, 27-12, and DeLand, 27-7. Senior Jillian Truax leads the team with nearly 3,000 passing yards and 28 touchdowns in 14 games.
2. Apopka (13-1)
Orange County’s top team has won eight in a row, including a thrilling 28-27 three-overtime victory against Ocoee in the Class 4A, District 3 championship game. The Blue Darters are led by senior quarterback/linebacker Jhenell Francis.
3. Horizon (15-2)
The Hawks are the only team to beat Apopka this season. They finished as Class 4A, District 5 runner-up, losing to West Orange, 12-0, in the final. Junior athlete Bailey Travis is among Horizon’s top players.
4. Oviedo (11-0)
The unbeaten Lions are Seminole County’s top team. They won the Class 3A, District 4 title, beating Lake Howell, 20-12, in the final. Senior wide receiver Lily McCaslin and junior athlete Jada Joy lead the squad.
5. Harmony (13-4)
Osceola County’s top team won the Class 4A, District 10 title, beating Celebration, 26-6, in the final. The Longhorns have won six straight games.
6. Celebration (14-3)
The Storm finished as Class 4A-10 runner-up to Harmony. Celebration has scored 21 or more points eight times. Junior dual-threat quarterback Isabel Meadow leads the team.
7. West Orange (10-5)
The Warriors got hot at the right time, winning three in a row to capture the Class 4A-5 title.
8. Timber Creek (13-3)
The Wolves extended their win streak to eight by beating Colonial 13-6, for the Class 4A, District 4 championship. Junior quarterback Kyla Tometi and junior athlete Naomi Hamilton lead the team.
9. Lake Howell (10-3)
The Silverhawks finished as Class 4A-3 runner-up to Oviedo. They have won five of their last six games. Sophomore quarterback Vail Gallagher leads the team.
10. Jones (10-5)
The Tigers roared past Seabreeze, 26-0, to capture the Class 2A, District 7 championship. They have won five straight games.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Downloac Android App