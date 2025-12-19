Top 25 Florida Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Dec. 19, 2025
The 2025-26 Florida high school boys’ basketball season is in full swing and, once again, South Florida schools are the ones to beat.
Four of the top five teams in the first High School on SI Florida Boys Basketball State Rankings are in South Florida, including No. 1 Prolific Prep.
Prolific Prep, an elite academy, moved from Napa, Calif., to Fort Lauderdale for the 2025-26 season. The Crew is expected to receive top tier competition in the Sunshine State and elsewhere.
At No. 2 is public school Miami Columbus, a four-time defending state champion. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas is No. 4, and Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian Academy is No. 5. Prolific Prep, Columbus and St. Thomas Aquinas are nationally ranked by some media outlets.
Although 16 private schools or academies make up the Florida High School on SI Top 25, the nine public schools can hold their own on the hardwood.
The High School on SI Florida Boys Basketball State Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
THE HIGH SCHOOL ON SI FLORIDA BOYS BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS
1. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale) (9-1)
The elite basketball academy hasn’t lost a step since moving from Napa, Calif., for the 2025-26 season. The Crew is off to a fast start, losing only to Tennessee Collegiate Academy of Millington on Nov. 28. Prolific Prep features star Caleb Holt, one of the top seniors in the country, as well as top juniors Bruce Branch III and Nasir Anderson. The Crew also have four-star players Davion Adkins and Alex Smith in the frontcourt.
2. Southeastern Prep Academy National (Orlando) (17-4)
The Falcons are flying high, led by junior guard Beckham Black and CJ Rosser. They lost to Columbus by two points earlier this season. Rosser is among the nation’s top-ranked players in his class.
3. Columbus (6-1)
The four-time defending state champion Explorers may have lost the Boozer twins (Cameron and Cayden) to Duke, but they remain strong with top senior, Caleb Gaskins, who is committed to Miami, and four-star players Felipe Quinones and Cello Jackson.
4. St. Thomas Aquinas (8-1)
The defending Class 6A state champion is young but talented. Junior guard Clarence Westbrook Jr. leads the way with 24.2 points per game, and junior wing Nate Accius is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game.
5. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale) (8-0)
The defending Class 3A state champ Eagles overwhelmed their first six opponents before finally getting pushed by defending Class 4A state champ Fort Lauderdale Stranahan in a 74-71 victory. Junior guard Cayden Daughtry is averaging a whopping 30.6 points per game, and senior post player Chaunce Stewart is averaging eight rebounds per game.
6. Bartow (9-0)
Polk County’s top team is off to a strong start, beating Olympia, 77-64, prior to Thanksgiving and Stranahan, 70-65, in overtime.
7. Olympia (Orlando) (8-1)
The perennially tough Titans have a new coach in Justin Ship, who previously worked as an assistant coach at Central Florida powers Windermere and Dr. Phillips. Junior combo guard James Nowells scored 19 points, including the game-winning shot, in a 58-57 victory against Evans.
8. Sarasota (8-0)
One of the Gulf Coast’s top teams is off to another good start. The Sailors have posted some impressive victories, beating IMG Academy, 71-47, and Punta Gorda Charlotte, 60-54.
9. The Rock National (Gainesville) (6-1)
The Lions recently handed Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) its first loss of the season, 69-54. They also beat DME Academy (Daytona Beach), 79-57.
10. Evans (Orlando) (9-2)
The Trojans have played well in the early going, losing only to Stranahan, 60-54, and Olympia, 58-57, on a last-second shot. Jakari Hardy is averaging 15 points and four rebounds per game over his last five games, making 15 three-pointers and shooting 52 percent from the floor.
11. The Villages Charter (7-1)
The Buffaloes’ only loss is to IMG Academy, 57-51. Since then, they have won six straight. Leading The Villages is junior guard Aaron Britt, Jr., and senior guard Jared Thompson, both of whom are averaging 11 points per game.
12. Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) (6-1)
The Highlanders are off to a good start, beating Windermere, Oak Ridge and Edgewater in the early going.
13. Newberry (6-0)
The Panthers are one of the best teams in North Florida, defeating The Rock’s second-level team, Williston and P.K. Yonge (Gainesville).
14. Impact Christian Academy (Jacksonville) (9-1)
The Lions are playing well, beating schools across the state. Leading the way are senior point guard Ronald Clark, who is averaging 14.8 points per game; and senior post player Mechack Olungu, who is averaging 10 points per game.
15. Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville) (9-1)
The Tigers roared to a 9-0 start before losing to Impact Christian Academy, 62-60. Senior Javion Davis is averaging 15.1 points per game and senior Donald Hackworth is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game.
16. Providence School (Jacksonville) (10-2)
This Class 2A school plays like a giant, beating Class 7A public schools and private schools, alike. The Stallions pushed Olympia to the limit before falling, 62-61, and lost to Andrew Jackson, 72-68, in a dogfight. Sophomore small forward William Stewart is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, and senior guard Marvin Christie is averaging 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
17. Balboa (Zephyrhills) (9-2)
The private school has made quite a turnaround from last year when it went 11-25. The Bengals’ only losses have come to Central Pointe Christian Academy (Kissimmee) and DME Academy.
18. Prolific Prep Regional (Fort Lauderdale) (7-2)
The Crew have won six straight after a slow start.
19. West Oaks Academy (Orlando) (5-4)
The Flame are red-hot after an 0-4 start, winning five straight, including a shocking 91-84 victory against Southeastern Prep Academy National.
20. Saint Andrew’s (Boca Raton) (10-1)
The Scots have won eight in a row after falling to national power St. Thomas Aquinas, 78-65. Leading the way are senior guard/forward Xander Gerard, who is averaging 20.3 points per game, and senior forward Lukas Buinevicius, 7.6 rebounds per game.
21. North Broward Prep (Coconut Creek) (7-0)
The Eagles are soaring in the early going, led by senior wing Franceso Borio, who is averaging 13.6 points and seven rebounds per game.
22. Zephyrhills Christian Academy (11-1)
The Pasco County private school is tearing it up, beating teams from across the state. The Warriors are led by senior forward Toni Bryant, who is averaging 21.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.
23. North Marion (Citra) (7-0)
The Colts are stampeding through their schedule, winning six of their first seven games by double digits. Senior point guard Jedarrius Jackson is averaging 11.7 points per game, and junior forward Lamont Sweeting Jr. is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game.
24. Windermere Prep (9-1)
The perennially tough Lakers out of Orange County are off to another strong start. Their only loss has come to Class 6A Tampa Sickles, 78-68. Senior guard Brandon Bass Jr., is having another stellar season, averaging 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Senior forward Connor Corris is averaging 8.6 rebounds per game.
25. Mater Lakes Academy (Miami) (8-0)
The South Florida private school is playing well. The Class 4A Bears own victories against Class 5A schools St. Petersburg and Miami Norland, among others. Sophomore guard Tai Bell is having a super season, averaging 31.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962