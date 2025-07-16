Fantasy Football Wide Receivers In Contract Years: Terry McLaurin, Mike Evans Motivated
The current state of sports and the athletes who play them are all about dead presidents (aka money). The better you perform on the field, the better the chance you have to get a big contract that can set up you and several generations of your family from a financial standpoint.
As a result, it makes sense for fantasy fans to know which players might be extra motivated to have big statistical seasons in an effort to land a huge future deal.
In the case of the wide receivers, there are several big-name players who will be looking to produce a nice season to secure their future bag. In fact, some of the wideouts at the top of the list are coming off solid fantasy seasons … none more than veterans like Terry McLaurin and Mike Evans. There are also a lot of other notable receivers in walk years, which is reflected in my latest fantasy football WR rankings list.
So, contract motivation is clearly prominent at the top and middle of this position and could create a more productive situation for the player and fantasy fans.
Fantasy Football WR in Contract Years
Terry McLaurin, Commanders: McLaurin will be looking to cash in on what was his best NFL season, as he posted career bests across the board in 2024. Now in a contract year, there’s a chance McLaurin decides to hold out of training camp in an effort to pressure the Commanders to sign him to a long-term deal. Any missed time will be a concern for fantasy fans, so this is a situation that needs to be monitored as we get deeper into the summer.
Mike Evans, Buccaneers: Evans has been one of the best and most consistent wideouts in the NFL since his rookie year of 2018. Now entering his age-32 season, he’ll be looking to secure one final deal with the Buccaneers (or another team). Remember, the Bucs kept Chris Godwin on a three-year deal, and they also have youngsters Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka on the roster. There’s a chance this could be Evans’ last year in Tampa.
Courtland Sutton, Broncos: Sutton had a strong fantasy season in 2024, posting 1,081 yards, eight touchdowns and a career-best 240.3 points. He’s now entering a contract year, and reports suggest he’s not expected to hold out of camp (he didn’t hold out last season). Still, there will be a lot on the line for Sutton if the two sides aren’t able to agree on a new contract extension before the season. This is a situation for fantasy managers to monitor this summer.
George Pickens, Cowboys: Pickens was traded to the Cowboys this offseason, so he’ll be the No. 2 option in the passing game behind CeeDee Lamb. He’ll look to have a productive (and quiet off the field) season, which could open the door for Pickens to earn his first big bag at the NFL level. Whether that’s with the Cowboys (unlikely unless he gets tagged) or another team, Pickens has a lot on the line as it pertains to his financial future.
Deebo Samuel Sr. Commanders: Samuel Sr. was traded to the Commanders during the offseason, after which time he signed a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the team. So, the veteran has one year to re-establish himself as a playmaker with the hopes of getting one last bag in what would be his age-30 season. That will be difficult to accomplish if he fails to produce in 2025, so Samuel Sr. has plenty of motivation to produce this year.
Other Notables
Jakobi Meyers, Raiders
Jauan Jennings, 49ers
Christian Kirk, Texans
Rashid Shaheed, Saints
Romeo Doubs, Packers
Christian Watson, Packers
Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants
Allen Lazard, Jets
Adam Thielen, Panthers
Marquise Brown, Chiefs
DeAndre Hopkins, Ravens
Tyler Lockett, Titans
Mike Williams, Chargers
Calvin Austin III, Steelers
Alec Pierce, Colts
Elijah Moore, Bills
Diontae Johnson, Browns