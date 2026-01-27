Top 25 Florida Boys High School Basketball State Rankings – Jan. 27, 2026
With district tournaments looming, Florida high school boys’ basketball teams are picking up the pace in late January.
Defending Class 3A state champ Calvary Christian Academy of Fort Lauderdale (16-1) stayed on top of the High School on SI Florida Boys Basketball Rankings after extending its win streak to eight last week.
One spot behind the Eagles is powerful Prolific Prep out of Fort Lauderdale (23-3), which braces for a monster showdown with four-time defending state champ and No. 5 Miami Columbus on Saturday, Jan. 31.
Multiple squads remain red-hot as the postseason nears, including Lake Highland Prep of Orlando (21-1), which ran its win streak to a whopping 17 games and moved up a spot to No. 7.
Andrew Jackson of Jacksonville (23-1) is No. 14 and has won 14 straight.
Meanwhile, three schools dropped out, meaning three others are brand-new to the rankings. Entering the Top 25 are DME Academy of Daytona Beach (17-5) at No. 21, Balboa of Zephyrhills (15-6) at No. 22, and Miami Palmetto (18-5) at No. 23.
The High School on SI Florida Boys Basketball State Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale) (16-1)
Last week: 1
The defending Class 3A state champ Eagles continue to soar, beating Highlands Christian of Pompano Beach, 83-70, to run their win streak to eight games. Cayden Daughtry and Aiden Bolden lead the way.
2. Prolific Prep (23-3)
Last week: 2
The elite basketball academy out of Fort Lauderdale picked up three more victories last week, winning two by 30 or more points. Caleb Holt is playing well for the Crew.
3. Montverde Academy (11-5)
Last week: 3
The Eagles last week beat Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.), 82-65, and Veritas Academy (Ontario, CA), 81-55. Senior shooting guard Dhani Miller is averaging 15.5 points per game, and junior forward/center Derek Daniels is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game.
4. IMG Academy (15-7)
Last week: 4
The Ascenders defeated North Florida Educational Institute, 98-62, and St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), 109-80. They take on Balboa on Jan. 30 in a huge Florida matchup.
5. Columbus (17-6)
Last week: 6
The four-time defending state champion Explorers beat three consecutive South Florida schools: South Dade, Miami Norland and Miami Palmetto to break a two-game losing streak. They take on Prolific Prep on Saturday, Jan. 31, in a monster showdown.
6. Southeastern Prep Academy National (29-8)
Last week: 5
The Falcons have won six of their last seven games, beating Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.), 81-54; DNA Prep Academy (Chatsworth, Calif.), 62-45; and Albuquerque Prep, 97-91. Junior guard Beckham Black had 20 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals to lead the Falcons past Albuquerque Prep.
7. Lake Highland Prep (21-1)
Last week: 8
The Highlanders continued their impressive march, winning three more games to push their winning streak to a whopping 17 games. LHP beat Lake Nona, 72-55; Bishop Moore, 67-34; and Timber Creek, 81-47. The Highlanders visit Bartow on Jan. 30 in a huge Florida showdown.
8. North Broward Prep (23-1)
Last week: 7
The Eagles are flying high after beating Saint Andrew’s, 56-52, to extend their winning streak to eight games. Senior Felix Buroz is averaging 14.7 points per game, and senior wing Francesco Borio is averaging 6.7 rebounds per game.
9. St. Thomas Aquinas (18-4)
Last week: 9
The defending Class 6A state champion Raiders were off last week. They will play in the 2026 BCAA Big 8” Basketball Tournament on Jan. 28-31 at Fort Lauderdale High. Clarence Westbrook Jr. is averaging 24.3 points, and Nate Accius is averaging 7.6 rebounds per game.
10. Saint Andrew’s (20-3)
Last week: 10
The Scots ran their win streak to six games before falling to North Broward Prep, 56-52, in a close battle. Senior guard Xander Gerard is averaging 23.9 points and senior forward Lukas Buinevicius is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game.
11. Newberry (15-2)
Last week: 11
The Panthers fell to Buchholz, 59-51, in a battle of North Florida powers, and then beat Williston, 66-51. Senior shooting guard Juwan Scippio is averaging 21 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
12. Providence School (Jacksonville) (20-3)
Last week: 14
The Stallions galloped past Port Orange Atlantic, 67-46, for their eighth straight victory. They face a big challenge against Orlando power Oak Ridge on Jan. 27 and then play Impact Christian Academy on Jan. 30.
13. Impact Christian Academy (Jacksonville) (19-3)
Last week: 12
The Lions have won 14 of their last 16 games, losing to Tampa Catholic, 61-59, and defeating Bilingual Christian Academy & Tech of Kissimmee, 70-61. Senior guard Jeremiah Jones had 25 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals against BCAT.
14. Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville) (23-1)
Last week: 13
The Tigers roared past Wolfson, Ribault and Atlantic Coast to extend their win streak to 14 games. Donald Hackworth leads the team in scoring and rebounding.
15. Bartow (19-3)
Last week: 15
The Yellow Jackets fell to Victory Christian Academy of Lakeland, 49-37, in a Polk County showdown. It marked the first time all season that Bartow lost consecutive games as they fell to Providence School four days earlier. Senior guard Ja’kylen Crossley is averaging 14.8 points per game and sophomore forward Derwyn Link is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game.
16. Cardinal Gibbons (19-4)
Last week: 16
The Chiefs ran their win streak to five with a 63-60 victory against Fleming Island before falling to Tampa Catholic, 77-75. Senior shooting guard Justus Herbert is averaging 19.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
17. Pembroke Pines Charter (14-4)
Last week: 17
The Jaguars have won nine of their last 10 games, including a 68-58 victory against The Villages Charter. They host Riviera Prep on Jan. 27.
18. Mainland (17-2)
Last week: 18
Volusia County’s top public school overwhelmed Timber Creek, 85-53. Beegie Gordon exploded for 24 points, including six 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds for the Buccaneers.
19. North Marion (17-3)
Last week: 19
The Colts have won eight of their last nine games, including a 51-33 victory against Sanford Seminole. They will play in the MAC (Marion Athletic Conference) Tournament this weekend.
20. Windermere Prep (18-4)
Last week: 20
The Lakers beat fellow private school, The First Academy of Orlando, 72-57, for their eighth win in nine games. Senior guard Brandon Bass Jr. is averaging 27.4 points and senior forward Connor Corris is averaging 9.1 rebounds per game.
21. DME Academy (17-5)
Last week: Not ranked
The Daytona Beach training school bounced into the Top 25 after beating Academy of Central Florida National, 79-67.
22. Balboa (15-6)
Last week: Not ranked
The Bengals are back in the Top 25 after winning four in a row. They visit IMG Academy on Jan. 30.
23. Miami Palmetto (18-5)
Last week: Not ranked
The Panthers roar into the Top 25 after winning seven of their last nine games. They pushed powerful Columbus to the limit before falling 62-58. Senior guard Jaiden Horton is averaging 18.4 points per game, and junior forward Sebastian Madera is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game.
24. The Rock National (16-5)
Last week: 24
The Lions have won three straight, including a victory against beat New School (Fayetteville, Ark.). They will play in the Montverde Invitational on Jan. 30. Joseph Hartman is averaging 19.5 points per game for The Rock.
25. Suncoast (16-3)
Last week: 25
The Chargers are on a roll, having won seven straight. They play Jupiter and Treasure Coast this week.
Dropped out: NSU University High School (17-4), Academy of Central Florida National (16-5), The Villages Charter (14-7).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962