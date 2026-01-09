Top 25 Florida Girls High School Basketball State Rankings – Jan. 9, 2026
Florida high school girls’ basketball teams continue to be red-hot on the hardwood heading into the new year.
Unbeaten DME Academy (13-0) out of Daytona Beach remains on top of the Florida High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings as teams head into the second half of the 2025-26 season.
Montverde Academy (9-2) out of Lake County is No. 2, and IMG Academy (11-2) of Bradenton is No. 3. Miami Country Day (16-1) is No. 4 and continues to threaten.
Navarre (15-2) and Treasure Coast (14-0) make their Top 25 debut at Nos. 23 and 25, respectively.
The High School on SI Florida Girls Basketball State Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources.
1. DME Academy (13-0)
Last week: 1
The Volusia County power keeps rolling, beating Assumption (Louisville), 87-57. DME plays Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga) and Example Academy National this week. Senior center Sara Okeke is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
2. Montverde Academy (9-2)
Last week: 2
The Eagles were off New Year’s Eve week and resume play this week against Ocoee. Senior forward Missy Odom leads the team in scoring (18.7 points per game) and rebounding (9.0).
3. IMG Academy (11-2)
Last week: 3
The Ascenders continue to excel with their mixed national/state schedule, beating Elizabeth Seton (Bladensburg, Md.), 64-36. They play Academy of Central Florida on Jan. 9.
4. Miami Country Day (16-1)
Last week: 4
South Florida’s top team and defending Class 2A state champ has won 14 straight games. The Spartans have been dominant in the new year, beating Academy of Central Florida National, 62-45; St. Thomas Aquinas, 62-45; Pine Crest, 64-12; and Somerset Academy, 49-46.
5. Grandview Prep (13-3)
Last week: 7
The defending Class 1A state champ has won six of its last seven games. Senior point guard Jasleen Green and junior small forward Ameera Kone lead the team.
6. Potter’s House Christian (15-1)
Last week: 8
The Lions have won five in row since falling to Southeastern Prep Academy National on Dec. 17. Senior guard Alanna Tatum is averaging 11.5 points per game, and sophomore guard/forward Marlyne Adahe is averaging 5.5 rebounds per game.
7. Winter Haven (12-4)
Last week: 5
The defending Class 7A state champ Blue Devils lost close games to a pair of Georgia schools to start the new year: Hebron Christian (Dacula), 62-56, and Holy Innocents Episcopal (Atlanta), 65-63. Senior shooting guard Serenity Hardy is averaging 25.8 points per game, and junior Alyse Mercredi is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game.
8. Central Pointe Christian Academy National (11-5)
Last week: 10
The Tigers were off for the holidays and resume play against Miller School of Albermarle (Charlottesville, Va.). CPCAN is led by senior guard Desireck Nieves, who is averaging 12.5 points per game, and Sofia Acuna, 3.9 rebounds per game.
9. Centennial (15-2)
Last week: 14
The Eagles had their 10-game win streak snapped by Holy Trinity Episcopal, 59-50, before rebounding to win four straight, including a 54-49 victory against Nova. Senior power forward/wing Jailyn Williams is averaging 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
10. Nova (14-2)
Last week: 13
The Titans have won four of their last five games, including a 48-47 victory against Oakland Catholic (Pittsburgh). Senior guard Jaelynn Housey is averaging 17.1 points per game, and Ke’mora Evans is averaging 3.8 rebounds per game.
11. Central Pointe Christian Academy (6-1)
Last week: 11
The Osceola County private school was off for the holidays and resumes play on Jan. 10 against North Tampa Christian Academy.
12. Bishop Moore (14-3)
Last week: 9
The Hornets have won seven of their last eight games, including a 55-53 victory against Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.). Sophomore point guard Jaiden Peterson is averaging 11.4 points per game, and sophomore post player Lillian Mathis is averaging 5.0 rebounds per game.
13. Fort Walton Beach (12-2)
Last week: 18
The Panhandle power continues to play well, beating Warren Central (Bowling Green, Ky.), 55-20. Junior utility player Harmony Lee is averaging 9.8 points and junior Alexis Smith is averaging 4.9 rebounds per game.
14. Lake Highland Prep (10-6)
Last week: 11
The Highlanders lost to Nazareth Academy (LaGrange Park, Ill.), 59-51, and then bounced back to beat Norfolk (Va.) Christian, 57-35, and Altamonte Christian, 61-25. LHP will play in the Think Pink Tournament this weekend.
15. Doral Academy (13-6)
Last week: 16
The Firebirds, who last season advanced to the Class 7A state semifinals, have won three of their last five games. Senior guard Stephanie Vega is averaging 18.5 points per game, and senior post player DJ Myers, 14.0 rebounds per game.
16. Ocoee (12-2)
Last week: 19
The Knights defeated North Miami, 64-37, and North Laurel (London, Ky.), 60-40. Senior guard Dakara Merthie is averaging 19.2 points per game, and sophomore forward Kylie Holden is averaging 5.1 rebounds per game.
17. Somerset Academy (12-4)
Last week: 20
The Cougars beat Blanche Ely, 60-41, and The First Academy (Orlando), 68-58, during New Year’s Eve week before losing to Miami Country Day, 49-46, in a tight battle. Sophomore guard/forward Alana Pinnock is averaging 16.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
18. Tampa Catholic (14-3)
Last week: 6
The Crusaders have lost three of their last five games, but defeated Booker, 58-35. Senior guard Ashley Knox leads the way.
19. Booker T. Washington (10-3)
Last week: 21
The Wildcats have won five straight games. Sophomore guard Jada Clardy is averaging 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
20. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart (13-1)
Last week: 22
The Cyclones extended their win streak to nine with a 54-52 victory against South Dade. Senior guard Sela Travieso is averaging 15.5 points per game.
21. Bloomingdale (15-1)
Last week: 23
The defending Class 6A state champ bounced back from a 40-38 loss to Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) with a five-game win streak. The Bulls overpowered Armwood, 62-27, in their latest game.
22. Bishop Kenny (14-1)
Last week: 24
The Crusaders are on the move with a 12-game win streak. Kathleen Crawley is averaging 17.8 points per game and Makala DesJarlais is averaging 10.8 rebounds per game.
23. Navarre (15-2)
Last week: Not ranked
The Raiders storm into the Top 25 after winning six of their last seven games, including a 61-51 victory against Niceville. Sophomore Jaleah Jones had 20 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists and three steals.
24. Kissimmee Gateway (15-2)
Last week: 12
Osceola County’s top public school lost to North Miami, 72-65; defeated Edgewater, 58-38; fell to Auburn (Ala.), 55-47; and beat Horizon, 59-46. Ashlyn Day is averaging 23.6 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.
25. Treasure Coast (14-0)
Last week: Not ranked
The Titans power into the Top 25 after beating Westwood, 55-14, to remain undefeated. Senior Reniah Flynn is averaging 17.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
Dropped out: Niceville, Blanche Ely.
