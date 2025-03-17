Top 25 Florida high school girls flag football rankings (3/17/2025)
The fastest growing sport on the high school circuit is off and running this spring, with teams showing out on a weekly basis.
Girls flag football season is well underway throughout the state of Florida and there’s been plenty of solid games already.
Headlining the top of the rankings from is the No. 1, Robinson Knights of Hillsborough County after they knocked off Lennard at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' She Is Football tournament a couple weeks ago. There’s a slew of teams we looked at for our initial rankings and now we break out the regular season edition. Check out our latest power rankings and let us know what you think.
Top 25 Florida High School Girls Flag Football Rankings
1. Robinson (8-1)
Not only are the Knights the best team in the state, but they own the top ranking nationally. Robinson hasn't played since the She Is Football tourney at One Buc Place.
2. Alonso (8-1)
The Ravens have continued to stay pat with Robinson as they roll into spring break with plenty of momentum.
3. Steinbrenner (6-4)
Forget the record here. The Warriors are right there in the conversation with Robinson, Alonso and Lennard. KK Ramsey is the top sophomore in the entire state and has taken her game to another level.
4. Lennard (10-2)
We didn't want to overreact too much to the Longhorns' second loss of the season, but dropping a 25-7 decision to Western drops Lennard down at least a couple spots.
5. Choctawhatchee (9-0)
Indians' quarterback Diaris Morales was sensational as a sophomore last season and should be that much better as a junior this spring.
6. Miami Edison (8-0)
The Red Raiders continued their undefeated run after beating the defending Class 2A state champion Miami Palmetto in the opening week of play.
7. Pace (7-1)
Outside of a loss to Choctawhatchee, the Patriots have remained one of the top teams in the state and nationally.
8. Spanish River (9-1)
Got to like what the Sharks have been doing this season as they have been a top team throughout. Spanish River fell in triple-overtime, 19-18, to No. 4 Lennard.
9. Wellington (8-0)
Though the Wolverines lost quarterback Keelin Coleman due to graduation, the Wolverines will be one of the top teams out of the 561. Wellington has already defeated Delray Beach Atlantic, Cardinal Newman, Homestead and Pahokee.
10. Western (7-3)
The Wildcats make a huge leap from being unranked to jumping into the top 15 because of a dominant 25-7 win over then-No. 2 Lennard last week. Impressive victory for Western.
11. St. Thomas Aquinas (6-0)
The Raiders have continued to make their way upwards in the rankings as they came within a score of Pembroke Pines Charter in the playoffs. St. Thomas Aquinas this season repaid the favor, defeating Pembroke Pines Charters soundly, 26-6.
12. Palm Beach Gardens (7-1)
Our apologies to Tim Campbell and the Gators. This team is for real after they knocked off Fort Pierce Central. Only loss has come against Spanish River.
13. Fort Pierce Central (8-1)
The Cobras are winners of four in a row, including victories over Mainland and Seminole Ridge. They remain one of the top teams led by signal caller Adrienne Rivera.
14. Seminole Ridge (7-1)
Beating Class 2A state runnerup Lennard during the season speaks volume of how good this Hawks' team really is. Seminole Ridge dropped its first game in a 20-8 loss to Fort Pierce Central.
15. Homestead (4-2)
We had to vault the Broncos into the rankings after they edged out Miami Palmetto last week. This was a team that was initially ranked right out of the gates in the preseason.
16. Majory Stoneman Douglas (7-0)
The Eagles finished with 13 victories a year ago and are a program on the rise out of South Florida. Majory Stoneman Douglas has out-scored opponents 230-6.
17. Boyd Anderson (7-1)
The Cobras have an impressive win coming over Western. Lone loss is against Stoneman Douglas.
18. Newsome (7-3)
Newsome's losses have come against Bloomingdale, 19-13 and barely falling to Lennard, 2-0. Got to keep the Wolves in our rankings despite the three losses.
19. Miami Palmetto (5-2)
The defending Class 2A state champion Panthers dropped a second game, this time to Homestead.
20. Clay (6-0)
If there was one thing for certain, the Blue Devils' defense was something serious in 2024. Clay have only allowed six points this spring.
21. Somerset Academy-Canyons (7-1)
The Cougars dropped their first game of the season against Wellington, 28-4.
22. Lakewood Ranch (9-1)
Since losing to Manatee in a 4-overtime thriller, the Mustangs have won six straight games.
23. Land O' Lakes (8-0)
A win recently over New Smyrna Beach combined with the Gators' dominance in Pasco County's first-ever season vaulted them into the rankings last week.
24. Bradford (6-0)
Only team out of the Northeast Florida in these rankings is the Tornadoes as they rushed out of the gates with five straight victories. Bradford has out-scored its opponents 187-25 through six games.
25. Horizon (9-0)
Knocking Apopka out of the rankings and entering them is the Hawks after they upended the Blue Darters, 25-19.
