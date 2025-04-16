Top 25 Florida high school girls flag football rankings (4/16/2025)
The fastest growing sport on the high school circuit is now in district play before the FHSAA state playoffs begin next week.
When it comes to leading the way in the sport of girls flag football, Florida stands at the forefront and produces some of the best talent in the nation on an annual basis. Who are the best teams out of the Sunshine State, though?
Continuing to headline the top of the rankings from is the No. 1, Lennard Longhorns of Hillsborough County as they remain the state's best team. Who else makes the cut this week?
There’s a slew of teams we look as the season progresses and here's our weekly Top 25 rankings from Florida. Check out our latest power rankings as district play is ongoing and let us know what you think.
Top 25 Florida High School Girls Flag Football Rankings (4/16/2025)
1. Lennard (14-2)
The Longhorns avenged a loss to Robinson earlier in the season and it looks like Travis Combs has his team right back on track after a loss to Western. Lennard started off district play with a resounding 30-0 victory over Sumner.
2. Alonso (14-2)
This became a very difficult decision on what to do with the Ravens after a surprising 13-12 loss to Bloomingdale. Despite the loss, we've got to imagine Alonso will be just fine heading into the postseason.
3. Steinbrenner (13-4)
The Warriors have a chance to avenge multiple losses to Alonso this season when they face the Ravens for the Class 4A, District 7 crown.
4. Robinson (13-3)
Aftermath of one of the more surprising results of the season, a 21-20 loss to Land O' Lakes, the Knights bounced back with a 61-0 thrashing of Jefferson.
5. Land O' Lakes (14-1)
Pasco County's best girls flag football team continues to make statements as they near their first-ever district championship game as they will take on Springstead on Wednesday night.
6. Pace (13-1)
Outside of a loss to Choctawhatchee, the Patriots have remained one of the top teams in the state and on a national level. Amaya Pablo has thrown for nearly 2,539 yards and 45 touchdowns, five interceptions this spring.
7. Fort Pierce Central (15-1)
The Cobras are winners of 10 in a row, including victories over Mainland and Seminole Ridge. They remain one of the top teams led by signal caller Adrienne Rivera, who recently committed to Keiser University.
8. Majory Stoneman Douglas (12-0)
The Eagles finished with 13 victories a year ago and are a program that continues to be on the rise out of South Florida. Majory Stoneman Douglas has out-scored their opponents 368-6 so far this season heading into district play. Incredible is the fact this team has only allowed one touchdown.
9. Bloomingdale (11-5)
Forget about the five losses. Whenever you can beat a team the caliber of Alonso, you have made your imprint into the rankings. The Bulls did that in a 13-12 victory last week.
10. Western (12-4)
The Wildcats made a huge leap from being unranked to jumping into the top 10 because of a dominant 25-7 win over then-No. 2 Lennard last week. Impressive victory for Western. Anabelle Puccio has thrown 30 touchdowns and freshman Brianna Rutecki has 20 this season for the Wildcats.
11. St. Thomas Aquinas (12-1)
The Raiders have continued to make their way upwards in the rankings and take the No. 11 spot in our latest edition. St. Thomas Aquinas recently dropped down just a little bit down our rankings after a 12-9 loss to Western.
12. Seminole Ridge (11-2)
Beating Class 2A state runnerup Lennard during this regular season speaks volume of how good this Hawks' team really is. Seminole Ridge dropped its second game in a 18-0 loss to Western. The Hawks defeated Spanish River and Westwood in the last two games.
13. Wellington (12-1)
The Wolverines have already defeated the likes of Delray Beach Atlantic, Cardinal Newman, Homestead and Pahokee this season. Ava Hanson has settled in at quarterback, throwing for over 2,100 yards and 32 scores.
14. Spanish River (12-3)
Though the Sharks lost to Seminole Ridge last week, 25-12, they remain in the middle of this week's rankings.
15. Boyd Anderson (13-1)
The Cobras has gathered impressive wins coming over Palm Beach Gardens and Western. Lone loss of the season has come against Stoneman Douglas.
16. Palm Beach Gardens (10-3)
Seeing a third loss of the season for the Gators isn't something we are going to overreact much to since it was a tight 26-24 decision to Seminole Ridge.
17. Miami Edison (13-1)
The Red Raiders dropped their first game of the season when they surprisingly lost to Homestead, 26-6. Miami Edison bounced back with consecutive wins over American and Downtown Doral.
18. Newsome (11-6)
Newsome remains in the rankings even after a loss to Bloomingdale, who recently defeated second-ranked Alonso.
19. Miami Palmetto (12-3)
The Panthers, last year's 2A state champions, dropped their third game of the season when they lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 28-20, last week. Miami Palmetto faces off against Ferguson for the Class 4A, District 16 title.
20. Somerset Academy-Canyons (11-3)
Somerset Academy-Canyons has an incredibly tough past couple of weeks by facing teams like Palm Beach Gardens, Spanish River and Western.
21. Dr. Joaquin Garcia (13-0)
The Bulldogs made their case to enter the rankings a couple weeks ago and moved up after finishing the regular season with a 13-6 win over Boca Raton.
22. Choctawhatchee (13-2)
Making a drop down in this week's rankings are the Indians after a 19-7 loss against Pace last week.
23. Spruce Creek (14-0)
A lot has been said about the Hawks on offense, but their defense has been just as impressive. Spruce Creek has only given up 33 points through 14 contests.
24. Ferguson (11-2)
The Falcons have bounced back nicely after their second loss of the season to Miami Palmetto, defeating Hialeah and Coral Gables.
25. Haines City (15-0)
Polk County's best team entered the ranks last week as they have proven to be the best team out of the Heartlands region. Junior dynamo Zebrielle Canaday has compiled over 2,500 yards of offense and 42 total touchdowns.
