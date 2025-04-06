Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings (4/6/2025)
The high school softball season out of Sunshine State is beginning to wind down towards district play and the elite squads have certainly stood out.
Continuing to hold the top spot is undefeated Doral Academy, as they defeated previous No. 1 Montverde Academy a few weeks ago. A host of other teams like undefeated Calvary Christian, Lake Brantley, Bartow, Parrish Community and Doral Academy are all in the state-wide conversation as well. Palm Beach Gardens and Venice both make their debuts in our latest rankings.
Where does everyone around the state land on our latest list?
Take a look at our latest Top 25 Florida high school softball rankings as we give you our list every week during the regular season, as we see it.
1. Doral Academy (18-1)
Now we won't overreact to the Firebirds' first loss of the season against Alabama powerhouse Orange Beach. The body of work is proof in the pudding that Doral Academy remains at the top.
2. Montverde Academy (14-2)
The Eagles were another team that fell victim to lossing to Orange Beach out of Alabama. Montverde Academy did cruise past Lake Brantley 8-0 earlier in the week.
3. Calvary Christian (17-0)
Morgen Talley (North Carolina State signee) back for her senior season marks another season the Warriors will be in state title contention in Class 3A. Warriors defeated Lake Brantley, 7-1, last week.
4. Park Vista (12-1)
Park Vista recently dropped their first game of the year to No. 2-ranked Doral Academy, 6-0. Other than that, the Cobras have been nearly perfect.
5. Lake Region (16-2)
When your one loss is to Calvary Christian was a 3-2 nail biter, we had to bring the Thunder up a couple spots. Lake Region is currently on a 5-game winning streak with games against Calvary Christian looming ahead.
6. Inspiration Academy (17-4)
There might not be a team hotter than the Lions right now. Since a March 8th loss to Clearwater, the Lions have racked up 11 straight victories, including impressive victories over Bartow and Lake Region.
7. Lake Brantley (13-3)
We hate to really look too deep into losses against Calvary Christian and Montverde Academy, but the Patriots do drop just a smidge in our latest set of rankings.
8. Bartow (15-4)
The Yellow Jackets dropped their fourth game of the season in a 6-3 decision against top-ranked Doral Academy.
9. Baker County (13-2)
With the pitching tandem of Chloe Woods and Rylee Walker both back, the Wildcats will be a threat to win it all in Class 4A. The Indians dropped their second game of the season in a 5-2 decision against second-ranked Montverde Academy.
10. Parrish Community (16-2)
Erin Spivey's crew has bounced back in a big way after losses to Bartow and Berkeley Prep, respectively. Parrish Community has reeled off eight impressive wins.
11. Mitchell (14-3)
Always in the mix as one of the top programs on the North Suncoast, the Mustangs have been particularly good this spring. Mitchell did fall to a pretty good Wiregrass Ranch club, 7-5.
12. Hagerty (13-4)
It's truly been a mixed bag of results for the Huskies this season. We can really see why they're one of Central Florida's best teams, but they can turnaround and have some head scratching losses, with Palm Beach Gardens being one of them.
13. Coral Springs Charter (13-2)
One of South Florida's top power hitters is back for the Panthers in Gio Gurgel, who blasted nine homers in 2024. We wanted to move Coral Springs Charter up, but a loss to Hagerty drops them down a few spots instead.
14. Western (12-2)
We don't drop the Wildcats at all after they fell to Coral Springs Charter last week, 10-0. The Wildcats have won four straight games since the loss.
15. North Fort Myers (10-4)
The Red Knights have been one of the top teams in Southwest Florida so far and it hasn't been all that close. North Fort Myers four losses have come against Coral Springs Charter, Evangelical Christian, Parrish Community and North Port, respectively.
16. Evangelical Christian (14-2)
The Sentinels made a steep fall down the rankings after a 18-8 loss to North Fort Myers, but have won back-to-back games since then.
17. Wakulla (12-3)
This War Eagles team has been a very difficult one to crack when it comes to figuring them out. Wakulla had early losses to Houston Academy and North Bay Haven Academy, but only lost to Montverde Academy 2-0 last week.
18. Jay (14-1)
We jumped the gun a little bit in bringing the Royals up into the rankings after defeating Pace last week. A loss to Northview has brought Jay a little more back down to earth.
19. Pace (13-1)
One of the most surprising results of the season was a 17-6 loss by the Patriots against Jay (see above). Pace has responded with three straight victories.
20. Newsome (14-3)
The Wolves went undefeated in tournament play at the Lady Canes Invitational, defeating Auburndale, Bartow, Palm Harbor University and Sarasota. Newsome has won 11 games in a row and are one of the Tampa Bay area's hottest clubs.
21. Cardinal Gibbons (15-3)
Junior pitcher Lydia Berent has led the way for the Chiefs this season, going 12-3 with a 1.08 earned run average and 146 strikeouts. We don't drop the Chiefs after a close 2-0 loss to Western.
22. Bloomingdale (11-4)
Re-entering the rankings last week was the Bulls after blanking Berkeley Prep, 15-0. Behind the pitching of Natalie Cable, this team is one to keep an eye on as we inch closer and closer to districts.
23. Fort Myers (14-5)
The Green Wave enter the rankings after starting the season at 3-3, with the team going 11-2 since then.
24. Palm Beach Gardens (11-5)
Defeating Hagerty was just one of a few reasons why we have the Gators entering this week's rankings as a first time newbie. They also have played Doral Academy and Plantation American Heritage very tough.
25. Venice (11-4)
Making its debut into this week's set of rankings are the Indians and we give some reasons why. Yes, they do have four losses, but you could make the case in a narrow 5-4 loss to Parrish Community that this program is closer to making some real noise in Class 7A.
