Top 30 Week 6 Florida high school girls flag football games to watch (3/23/2025)

We’ve picked out 30 of the top Week 6 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

Fort Pierce Central’s Kailee Grone (3) runs the ball against Centennial during a girls flag football game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Fort Pierce Central High School.
Fort Pierce Central’s Kailee Grone (3) runs the ball against Centennial during a girls flag football game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Fort Pierce Central High School. / KAILA JONES /TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That’s right, girls flag football action kicked off a few weeks ago and there is plenty of good contests on tap in Week 6.

Florida is beginning to see some top-tier matchups take place and we want to highlight those as the season progresses.

Florida girls flag football 2025 season featuring several head coaches from 11-on-11 tackle

There are so many good tilts to choose from that we had to pick out 30 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 30 Week 6 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the first week of girls flag football in the Sunshine State. 

Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state. 

Mar. 24th, Monday 

Sunlake at Bell Creek Academy

Deltona at Port Orange Atlantic

Navarre at Pace

Chiles at FSU High

Windermere at Timber Creek

Mar. 25th, Tuesday 

Gateway Charter at Bishop Verot

East Ridge at Mount Dora

Spruce Creek at Port Orange Atlantic

Orlando Freedom at Colonial

Angeline Academy at Gulf

Suwannee at Alachua Santa Fe

Ridge Community at Haines City

Robinson at Newsome

Mar. 26th, Wednesday 

Land O' Lakes at Steinbrenner - Game of the Week

Sunlake at Springstead

Mandarin at Yulee

Mar. 27th, Thursday 

Lakewood Ranch at Manatee

Nature Coast at Hernando

Belleview at Dunnellon

Stanton at Yulee

Alachua Santa Fe at Buchholz

Pensacola Booker T. Washington at Choctawhatchee

Fleming Island at Ed White

Lennard at Robinson

Gibbs at Dunedin

Mar. 28th, Friday 

Harmony at Fort Pierce Central

South Fork at Martin County

Lakewood Ranch at Tampa Catholic

Bonita Springs at East Lake

Haines City at Auburndale

Andy Villamarzo
