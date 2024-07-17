Top 50 returning Florida high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
Florida high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 21-23 and the Sunshine State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Southeast United States.
Quarterback is a position where the state has excelled at producing outstanding talent on a regular basis. Many top end signal callers are now heading to the collegiate level from Florida. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Sunshine State.
The following is a list of the top 50 returning Florida quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
Brady Hart, Cocoa: Hart was undoubtedly been not only one of the top sophomores, but best quarterbacks regardless of class. The Class 2S champion signal caller completed 288-of-437 passes for 3,759 yards and 41 touchdowns. The 6-foot-5 passer has committed to University of Michigan.
Noah Grubbs, Lake Mary: Grubbs, a Notre Dame commitment, made a bid for the record books before an injury derailed him during the postseason. The signal caller finished the season throwing 49 touchdowns, completed 208-of-354 passes for 3,670 yards.
Dia Bell, Plantation American Heritage: Son of former NBA shooting guard Raja Bell, the quarterback has come onto the scene as a first-year starter and played phenomenal. Bell, a Texas commit, ended up throwing for 1,929 yards, 20 touchdowns and just a mere four interceptions.
Will Griffin, Jesuit: Already filled out at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds at quarterback, Griffin’s size has colleges wowed all over the country. This past 2023 season, the University of Florida completed 244-of-361 passes for 3,404 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Ennio Yapoor, Miami Norland: Yapoor was clutch all season for the Vikings in leading them to the Class 2M state title game. The signal caller threw for 4,270 yards, 30 touchdowns and just four picks. Also rushed for 793 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Carter Smith, Bishop Verot: No quarterback arguably was better passing the ball than Smith down in Southwest Florida. The Michigan commitment completed 133-of-213 passes for 2,223 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Dereon Coleman, Jones: We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Coleman as he established himself as one of the top sophomore quarterbacks in Florida. Coleman, a Miami (FL) commitment, threw for 2,224 yards and 16 touchdowns versus some of the state’s elite competition.
Ethan Crossan, First Baptist Academy: With a nice new weapon in Colorado commitment Winston Watkins Jr. in the mix, Crossan played at a very high level in 2023. Crossan finished completing 216-of-346 passes for 3,264 yards and 40 touchdowns.
Tramell Jones, Mandarin: The Florida State commitment was impressive for the Mustangs this past season, throwing for 3,195 yards and 33 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Led Mandarin to the Class 4M state championship game.
Caleb Butler, Dr. Joaquin Garcia: Butler led the Palm Beach Broncos on offense and did a solid job of doing so. The quarterback completed 180-of-306 passes for 2,149 yards and 29 touchdowns. Butler has since transferred to Dr. Joaquin Garcia.
Cayden Thomas, Mitchell: One of the Tampa Bay area’s top dual-threat quarterbacks of the 2033 season was Thomas. The quarterback had thrown for 2,175 yards and 24 touchdowns. Also rushed for 271 yards and three scores.
Andrew Indorf, St. Thomas Aquinas: Underrated because of all the playmakers at St. Thomas Aquinas, Indorf made some huge plays in leading the Raiders to the 5-peat of state titles. Indorf finished 2023 throwing for 2,273 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Jershaun Newton, Clearwater Central Catholic: The dual-threat quarterback was once again a force on both sides of the ball for the Class 1M state finalist Marauders. Newton, an Illinois commitment, surpassed 1,000 yards through the air and on the ground, accounting for 27 touchdowns.
Jayce Nixon, Venice: The quarterback ended up completing 246-of-363 passes for 3,172 yards and 29 touchdowns through 14 games for the Gaither Cowboys. Transferred to Venice during the off-season.
Bjorn Jurgensen, Bishop Moore: When it came to Orlando-area quarterbacks, not many had Jurgensen on their radar. The University of Virginia commitment made a name for himself throughout the 2023 season, throwing for 2,466 yards and 29 touchdowns.
CJ Ingram, Hawthorne: Ingram led the Hornets to a second straight state championship in Class 1R. The Hornets field general threw for 2,618 yards and an impressive 38 touchdowns this past fall. The Hawthorne signal caller made a huge leap from his sophomore campaign.
Andrew Heidel, Manatee: Now playing as the lone quarterback under Jacquez Green, Heidel blossomed on the South Suncoast. Heidel, a Army commitment, has completed 206-of-318 passes for 2,618 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Malachi Waters, University: Can’t deny the kind numbers Waters put up this past 2023 campaign. Waters completed 138-of-200 passes for 2,238 yards and 28 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.
Salomon Georges, The First Academy: No one on this list can boast the kind of turnaround season like Georges had leading Leesburg. The Yellow Jackets quarterback completed 132-of-184 passes for 2,209 yards, 29 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Georges transferred to The First Academy over the off-season.
Wells Bettenhausen, Walton: Bettenhausen transferred from South Walton to Walton for a chance to be a starter and he made the most of it. The signal caller threw for 2,658 yards, 30 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
Chris Denson, Plant City: You might not know a lot about Denson, but the junior was putting up some big numbers for the Raiders last season. Denson has thrown for 2,147 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Jordan Magwood, Carrollwood Day: Transferring to Carrollwood Day from Seffner Christian last off-season, Magwood had his best season yet. The Patriots' starting quarterback threw for 2,177 yards and 22 touchdowns. Magwood, a Florida Atlantic commitment, also rushed for 234 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Locklan Hewlett, St. Augustine: Hewlett had a strong season for the Class 3M state finalist Yellow Jackets, throwing for 2,712 yards and 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions. Hewlett has committed to the University of South Florida.
Preston Wright, Chaminade-Madonna Previously at Ocala Trinity Catholic, Wright has appeared in two straight state title games (Class 1S). Wright last season for the Celtics threw for 2,047 yards and 20 touchdowns. After the season, the signal caller transferred to Cardinal Gibbons before landing at Chaminade-Madonna.
Niko Boyce, Barron Collier: Boyce transferred from Naples to Barron Collier and it's safe to say it worked out for the quarterback. The junior completed 133-of-244 passes for 1,908 yards and 20 touchdowns. Also rushed for 629 yards and scored 11 times.
Zander Smith, Lakeland: Now many might not give Smith the credit he deserves because of the Dreadnaughts being a more run-first team, but the quarterback was as good as they come. The North Dakota State commitment in 2023 threw for 1,758 yards, 22 touchdowns and just four picks for the Class 4S state champions.
Xzavier Jackson, Zephyrhills: Not many knew Jackson's name heading into the season, but would know of him by the end of it. Jackson, who has transferred to Zephyrhills this off-season, led Tampa Bay Tech into the region finals, throwing for 1,996 yards and 24 touchdowns through 13 games.
Austin Price, Dunbar: Price was another talented quarterback in Southwest Florida that really showed out in 2023. Price led the Tigers to the Class 3S state semifinals, throwing for 2,183 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Devin Gonzalez, Coconut Creek: Gonzalez had a strong 2023 season for the Cypress Bay Lightning, throwing for 1,859 yards and 28 touchdowns to just four interceptions. The quarterback transferred to Coconut Creek this off-season.
Sammy Freitas, Mosley: The Dolphins' quarterback has a great frame for the position and he had the numbers to back up his play. Freitas finished 2023 with 1,954 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Michael Ryan, Durant: Though more diminutive in size, Ryan played a huge role every Friday night for the Cougars. The Durant signal caller threw for 1,927 yards, 24 touchdowns and just six picks.
Edward Jordan, Beachside: Can’t deny Jordan had played some of the best football when it comes to quarterbacking of any sophomore on this list. The Barracuda signal caller threw for 2,537 yards and 35 touchdowns through 10 games.
Bekkam Kritza, Miami Central: Kritza, a Penn State commit, left Fairview High School of Colorado to head back down to Florida this past off-season. During his time with the Knights last season, who went 9-2 in 2023, Kritza completed 129-of-197 for 1,747 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Michael Clayton, Sanford Seminole: Leading Edgewater in the 2023 season had been Clayton, who had taken on more as the team’s starter last fall. Clayton threw for 1,902 yards and 18 touchdowns. He is now at Sanford Seminole after transferring this offseason.
Trace Johnson, Buchholz: Johnson owns one of the best touchdown-to-interception ratios in the state. The quarterback threw for 2,844 yards, 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the Class 4S state semifinalists.
Sabby Meassick, Tohopekaliga: Leading the state in passing yardage for sophomores was Meassick. The Tigers’ quarterback threw for 3,843 yards and 39 touchdowns on 466 pass attempts.
Malachi Lewis, Homestead: The Youngstown State commitment will look to explode onto the scene this fall for the Broncos. Last season for the Montclair Mounties (New Jersey), the 6-foot-4, 195-pound quarterback compiled 2,433 all-purpose yards and accounted for 31 touchdowns (26 passing, five rushing).
Brogan McNab, Melbourne Central Catholic The quarterback had been a threat through the air and on the ground. McNab completed 111-of-171 passes for 1,620 yards and 17 touchdowns. Also rushed for 842 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
Zac Katz, Chaminade-Madonna: The 6-foot-1, 194-pound signal caller was one of the top quarterbacks statistically last season at True North Classical. Katz completed 188-for-229 passes for 2,973 yards, 38 touchdowns and just one interception. Katz has offers from Appalachian State, Bethune-Cookman, FIU and Western Michigan.
Keil McGriff, Newberry: The Panthers’ offense was one of the best in Northern Central Florida with McGriff under center. McGriff accumulated 2,386 yards through the air and 26 touchdowns. Also rushed for 365 yards on the ground.
Mason Mallory, West Boca Raton: Mallory was the conductor of the West Boca offense that produced plenty of points, touchdowns and yards in 2023. The quarterback threw for 1,796 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Bulls.
Rhys Brush, Armwood: Better get to know this name if you’re someone in the Tampa Bay area. Brush helped the Hawks return the playoffs in 2023, throwing for 1,640 yards, 23 touchdowns and just a mere three picks.
Devin Mignery, Cardinal Mooney: Though Mignery’s numbers may not be right there with everyone on this list, he’s one of two that led their teams to state championships. The sophomore threw for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Class 1S champions.
Joaquin Kavouklis, Tarpon Springs: Kavouklis has made a name for himself throughout the state playing at Clearwater Acdemy International last fall. Last season, the quarterback finished throwing for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Knights.
Joel Morris, Sumner: Playing in one the state’s toughest counties, Morris impressed throughout the 2023 campaign out of Polk County. Morris threw for 1,214 yards, 10 touchdowns and has since transferred to Sumner High School.
Darryon Jones, Hillsborough: Another Tampa area quarterback that had himself a solid sophomore season was Jones out of Hillsborough. Jones completed 135-of-236 passes for 1,971 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Joseph Allen, Eau Gallie: Allen has played well under center for the Melbourne Central Catholic as a freshman starter, but has since transferred to Eau Gallie during the off-season. Allen finished 2023 completing 148-of-245 passes for 2,174 yards, 29 touchdowns.
Mason Chapman, North Broward Prep: When it comes to Broward County quarterbacks, Chapman played about as well as anyone of the 2025 class. The signal caller completed 191-of-306 passes for 2,208 yards and 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
Champ Smith, Spanish River: Smith already has offers from Charlotte, Maryland, Ole Miss, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan. Smith, who was at Columbus before transferring to Spanish River, ended last season completing 141-of-233 passes for 1,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Eric Archield Jr., Robinson: The Delaware commitment had himself a strong 2023 campaign under Mike Williams, who is now back at his alma mater University of Southern California. Archield threw for 2,019 yards and 23 touchdowns last fall.
