Vernon Head Football Coach Resigns With Six Weeks Before The Start Of The Season

David Hedges Leaves Vernon To Take Position at Emerald Coast Middle School

On Tuesday, WMBB News 13 in Panama City reported that Vernon Head Football Coach, David Hedges, submitted his resignation. Thomas Register, who is the Washington County School District Superintendent, confirmed his resignation with WMBB. This came as a shock to the Vernon community as Hedges accepted the position as the new head coach back in February.

Hedges' Coaching Background

On paper, this appeared to be a great hire for the Yellow Jackets as Hedges had previously served as the offensive coordinator on Niceville for a number of years. Hedges then left Niceville to take the head coaching position at Pine Creek (Colo) where he led the Eagles to a 7-4 record with a berth in the Class 5A Playoffs.

Vernon's Recent Struggles

WMBB also reported that Register said that Vernon will field a team this fall, and that the school will hope to have a new head coach in place before July 14.

Prior to the arrival of Hedges this offseason, Vernon had a string of losing seasons dating back to 2021. In that four-year stretch, the Yellow Jackets went 8-31. In 2023, Vernon finished the regular season 5-5, but lost in the Regional Quarterfinal of the Rural Playoffs to Chipley 42-0.

As they head into the 2025 season, Vernon is hoping for some stability as they look to improve from their two win mark last season. They will open the season on August 22 when they host Baker.

REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

