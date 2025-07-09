Vernon Head Football Coach Resigns With Six Weeks Before The Start Of The Season
On Tuesday, WMBB News 13 in Panama City reported that Vernon Head Football Coach, David Hedges, submitted his resignation. Thomas Register, who is the Washington County School District Superintendent, confirmed his resignation with WMBB. This came as a shock to the Vernon community as Hedges accepted the position as the new head coach back in February.
Hedges' Coaching Background
On paper, this appeared to be a great hire for the Yellow Jackets as Hedges had previously served as the offensive coordinator on Niceville for a number of years. Hedges then left Niceville to take the head coaching position at Pine Creek (Colo) where he led the Eagles to a 7-4 record with a berth in the Class 5A Playoffs.
Vernon's Recent Struggles
WMBB also reported that Register said that Vernon will field a team this fall, and that the school will hope to have a new head coach in place before July 14.
Prior to the arrival of Hedges this offseason, Vernon had a string of losing seasons dating back to 2021. In that four-year stretch, the Yellow Jackets went 8-31. In 2023, Vernon finished the regular season 5-5, but lost in the Regional Quarterfinal of the Rural Playoffs to Chipley 42-0.
As they head into the 2025 season, Vernon is hoping for some stability as they look to improve from their two win mark last season. They will open the season on August 22 when they host Baker.