Vote: Florida High School Girls Basketball Top Performers in regional semifinals (2/20/2025)
We have looked at players across the state of Florida and nominated eight athletes for games played from February 18.
We ask you to vote for the Florida Boys Girls Basketball Top Performer of the Regional Semifinals. Voting will close on Monday, February 24, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Voting closes on February 24 at 11:59 p.m.
Sela Travieso, Carrollton School of Sacred Heart
The junior led the way in a 71-66 victory over Pine Crest, connecting on 9-of-19 from the field and a team-high 25 points and also dished out six assists.
Carson Fayard, Niceville
What didn't Fayard do for Niceville in a 47-33 win over Bartram Trail? The junior scored a team-high 15 points, collected eight boards, six steals and four assists.
Abby Knauff, Bolles
Knauff has been stellar all season long for the Bulldogs and continued her excellence in the postseason as she scored 22 points in a 65-43 win over South Walton.
Ariyana Hester, Leesburg
The senior dynamo was practically unstoppable in the Yellow Jackets' 67-37 thrashing of Lake Wales, putting up a game-high 24 points in the victory.
Serenity Hardy, Winter Haven
Hardy is the real deal and she proved so once again in a 89-35 win over Sarasota Riverview, scoring 20 points and nabbing three steals.
Tessa O'Leary, Venice
It would be O'Leary scoring the game's go-ahead basketball in the waning seconds, lifting the Indians to a thrilling 54-52 win on the road at Haines City. The senior scored a game-high 28 points.
Madi Mignery, Cardinal Mooney
No matter what Lake Highland Prep tried to do, they couldn't contain the sophomore forward. Mignery finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds in a 78-54 win over the Highlanders.
Robyn Cantwell, Keswick Christian
Not only is Cantwell still playing basketball, but she quarterbacks the Crusaders' girls flag football team. In a win against Babcock, Cantwell scored 25 points and dished out five assists.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi